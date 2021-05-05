How to Reverse Tie Dye Anything at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tie-dye is a quintessential summer activity, and the trend is ultra-popular right now. But before you reach for the white shirts and messy bottles of dye, consider a reverse tie-dye project instead. Reverse tie-dye is exactly what it sounds like: Instead of adding color to white fabric, you're removing the dye from a solid-color piece of clothing.

We like this method because you can choose an article of clothing in a color you like and turn that into a tie-dye creation by removing the color in some areas. And it couldn't be easier—throw on some protective gloves, rubber band a colored shirt, and start spraying!

two blue reverse tie dye sweatshirts on blue background Credit: Emily VanSchmus

How to Reverse Tie-Dye

Supplies Needed

Plastic tarp

Rubber gloves

Solid color sweatshirt or shirt

Rubber bands

Spray bottle

Bleach

Bucket

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to create your own reverse tie-dye shirt. You should be able to complete the project in under 30 minutes. (When you're done, you'll also need to wash and dry the clothing before you can wear it.)

blue sweatshirt on tarp for reverse tie dye Credit: Emily VanSchmus

Step 1: Prep Your Work Space

Since this project requires bleach, be sure to work in a well-ventilated area—preferably outdoors. Lay down a protective plastic tarp ($8, Amazon) to protect your patio, grass, or other surface from the bleach mixture. You'll also need to protect your skin; have a pair of rubber gloves ($6 for a 2-pack, Amazon) nearby as well.

reverse tie dying sweatshirt Credit: Emily VanSchmus

Step 2: Prep Your Fabric

Before you begin, you'll need to pick out a shirt to tie-dye. We found that darker colors respond better to this technique since there's more dye to remove, but any solid color fabric will work. We used this plain T-shirt ($10, Amazon) and this solid color sweatshirt ($10, Amazon). Keep in mind the method works fastest on thinner T-shirt material; the bleach will need to sit longer on thicker sweatshirt fabric.

Lay your shirt down on the plastic tarp and use thin rubber bands ($4, Amazon) to gather and bunch 3-inch sections of the fabric. For a classic tie-dye look, grab a section of fabric and twist it in a circular motion before securing with a rubber band. Repeat until the whole shirt is bunched and tied.

Step 3: Make Bleach Mixture

The best part of this tie-dye method is that you can skip the dozens of messy dye bottles; you can reverse tie-dye a whole set of shirts with one bottle of bleach mixture. To make the liquid, fill a plastic spray bottle ($6 for two, Amazon) with a mixture of half water and half bleach. You won't need much; for one or two shirts, start with a cup of water and a cup of bleach.

reverse tie dyed sweatshirt Credit: Emily VanSchmus

Step 4: Spray Fabric and Let Sit

Once you've filled the spray bottle with your bleach and water mixture, don the plastic gloves and start spraying your shirt. Keep the head of the spray bottle close to the fabric to avoid getting bleach anywhere but over the plastic tarp. (If you're working outside, be sure to do this step on a day when there's little to no wind, otherwise the bleach spray can blow back onto you.)

You don't want to remove too much of the original color, so focus on spraying each bunch of rubber-banded fabric, and don't spray as much of the mixture between the bunches. When you're done spraying, let the shirt or sweatshirt sit for a few minutes until you begin to notice a change in color. We saw the thin shirt begin to change color right away, but it took about 20 minutes for the bleach to affect the thicker sweatshirt material.

Step 5: Rinse, Wash, and Dry