Exactly How to Make a Face Mask Out of a Sock (No Sewing Required)

This DIY face mask can be completed in less than 5 minutes, and all you need is a single sock and a pair of scissors.

As restrictions and shelter-in-place orders ramp up again around the country, one thing is certain: The need for face masks isn’t going away any time soon. If you don’t have a cloth mask yet, it’s easy to sew your own or buy one online. But if you’re really in a rush, we’ve found a simple DIY face mask that you can make yourself in less than 5 minutes.

Image zoom Emily VanSchmus

With just one sock and a pair of scissors, you can make a face mask to pick up groceries or pull on while your regular cloth mask is in the wash (here’s how to wash your masks properly). I spotted this sock mask tutorial from the Los Angeles Times and decided to try it out for myself. I was initially skeptical that it would fit comfortably, but I was able to assemble it quickly and easily, and it fit my face snugly too.

How to Make a Sock Face Mask

Supplies Needed

Sock

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy directions to make a face mask out of a sock. You should be able to assemble one in less than five minutes without any special supplies.

Step 1: Cut Sock Top

All you need for this DIY face mask is a single sock, so raid your basket of stray socks and pick out the stretchiest, softest one you can find. While you can make a mask with any size sock, I found that a crew sock worked best (a short ankle sock likely won’t be big enough for an adult face). You'll be trimming off the top, so it helps to have one with some length. To start making the sock mask, cut two half-inch strips off the top of the sock; these will become the ear straps.

Step 2: Cut Along Back of Sock

Once you've cut the ear loops, start at the open end of the sock and make one long cut across the back edge (the heel side) of the sock. Cut until you get to the middle of the toe edge, then open the fabric so that it lays flat.

Step 3: Add Ear Loops