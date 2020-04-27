Step 1

Wash fabric first, then soak in a solution of 1-gallon water and 1 cup soda ash (such as Tulip Soda Ash, $6.49, Joann) so the fabric will better accept the dye. Always wear gloves when working with soda ash, which can irritate the skin. To start dyeing, cover your work area with a plastic drop cloth and have paper towels handy to manage spills. Thoroughly moisten fabric, then crumple and place onto a baking cooling rack set on top of a glass baking pan (like this Pyrex 9x13 Deep Glass Bakeware, $13.99, Target).

Editor's Tip: Natural fabrics, such as cotton, muslin, and linen accept dye best. Experiment with fabric folding and rubber band techniques. Roll into a spiral for a traditional tie-dye look, gather into tufts for a bull’s-eye effect, or fold into a square for a checkered pattern.