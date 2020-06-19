Made by Me

Make something today! Whether you want to create handmade holiday gifts or dress your space with DIY decor, we have inspiring ideas to keep your hands and your heart happy. We're sharing creative crafts for everyone.

Fresh Summer DIY Projects

Learn How to Ice-Dye Fabric in Just Three Simple Steps

Transform plain fabric into gorgeous colors and patterns.
How to Make DIY Sidewalk Chalk in Just 3 Steps

Customize this easy project with your favorite colors!
These 12 Outdoor Kids' Crafts Are Perfect for Summer

DIY sidewalk paint, homemade chalk, and more!
This Groovy Print Is Making a Comeback: Learn How to Tie Dye at Home

Social distancing is the perfect time to try the trend.
How to Make an Outdoor Movie Screen

PVC pipes and a drop cloth come together to make all your summer movie-night dreams come true. Turn your backyard into your own personal theater with this easy DIY movie screen.
How to Build a DIY Fire Pit

Having a stone fire pit will make you the most popular house on the block. Learn how to build a fire pit in just 6 easy steps.
Pretty Wreaths

Say Hello to Spring With a Cheerful DIY Lemon Wreath

Make your own in under an hour!
Dress Up Your Front Door With an Easy DIY Peony Wreath

You can have it done in under an hour!
Fun Crafts to Make Today

46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make, Even Beginners

You don't need to be a seamstress to make these!

36 Pretty Outdoor Easter Decorations

28 Seriously Stunning Ways to Decorate with Easter Eggs

