How to Make an Inexpensive Folded Felt Planter to Dress Up Your Houseplants

Houseplants and succulents make inexpensive yet thoughtful gifts for everything from a housewarming to Mother's Day. That's why we created a free template for a wrap that just the right size for the nursery pots the plants typically come in. Customize your fabric planter with your favorite patterns and colors. This budget-friendly craft can be made using leftover felt and fabric scraps. The entire no-sew project can be made for under $10—including the plant! Once complete, you'll have a sweet, giftable houseplant that's sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.