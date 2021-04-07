How to Make an Inexpensive Folded Felt Planter to Dress Up Your Houseplants

This easy project adds a sweet, personalized touch when gifting plants.

By Marty Ross Sarah Martens and Kim Hutchison
April 07, 2021
Houseplants and succulents make inexpensive yet thoughtful gifts for everything from a housewarming to Mother's Day. That's why we created a free template for a wrap that just the right size for the nursery pots the plants typically come in. Customize your fabric planter with your favorite patterns and colors. This budget-friendly craft can be made using leftover felt and fabric scraps. The entire no-sew project can be made for under $10—including the plant! Once complete, you'll have a sweet, giftable houseplant that's sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

How to Make a Folded Felt Planter

Supplies Needed

  • Printed template
  • Pencil
  • Cardstock
  • Scissors
  • Small hole punch
  • Felt
  • Printed fabric
  • Spray adhesive
  • Marker
  • Brads
  • Plastic plant saucer

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own felt and fabric wrap. Finish your DIY planter with your favorite houseplant or succulent.

Step 1: Prepare Template and Fabric

Download the free template and scale to fit any size pot. Print it directly onto the cardstock. Cut out the template using scissors and use a hole punch ($6, Joann) to punch the marked holes. Over a covered workspace, spray adhesive onto the felt piece and evenly apply the fabric piece. Press smooth to remove any creases or bubbles. Let sit and dry completely.

Get the Free Template

Step 2: Cut and Assemble

Trace the template onto the felt side with a marker. Be sure to mark the punch holes on the felt. Cut out the shape with scissors. Use a hole punch to punch the marked holes. Fold the corners toward the center, with the fabric side facing out. Attach each corner with a brad ($2 for 50, Hobby Lobby). Once assembled, place a plastic plant saucer ($1, The Home Depot) in the bottom to protect the fabric. Fill your finished fabric vase with your favorite houseplant, fresh herb, or succulent.

