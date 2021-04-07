How to Make an Inexpensive Folded Felt Planter to Dress Up Your Houseplants
This easy project adds a sweet, personalized touch when gifting plants.
Houseplants and succulents make inexpensive yet thoughtful gifts for everything from a housewarming to Mother's Day. That's why we created a free template for a wrap that just the right size for the nursery pots the plants typically come in. Customize your fabric planter with your favorite patterns and colors. This budget-friendly craft can be made using leftover felt and fabric scraps. The entire no-sew project can be made for under $10—including the plant! Once complete, you'll have a sweet, giftable houseplant that's sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.
How to Make a Folded Felt Planter
Supplies Needed
- Printed template
- Pencil
- Cardstock
- Scissors
- Small hole punch
- Felt
- Printed fabric
- Spray adhesive
- Marker
- Brads
- Plastic plant saucer
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own felt and fabric wrap. Finish your DIY planter with your favorite houseplant or succulent.
Step 1: Prepare Template and Fabric
Download the free template and scale to fit any size pot. Print it directly onto the cardstock. Cut out the template using scissors and use a hole punch ($6, Joann) to punch the marked holes. Over a covered workspace, spray adhesive onto the felt piece and evenly apply the fabric piece. Press smooth to remove any creases or bubbles. Let sit and dry completely.
Step 2: Cut and Assemble
Trace the template onto the felt side with a marker. Be sure to mark the punch holes on the felt. Cut out the shape with scissors. Use a hole punch to punch the marked holes. Fold the corners toward the center, with the fabric side facing out. Attach each corner with a brad ($2 for 50, Hobby Lobby). Once assembled, place a plastic plant saucer ($1, The Home Depot) in the bottom to protect the fabric. Fill your finished fabric vase with your favorite houseplant, fresh herb, or succulent.
