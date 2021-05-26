Decorating with fresh flowers is one of my favorite ways to update a room, but they don't always last as long as I'd like—which may be why dried floral bouquets have become increasingly popular over the last few years. But bouquets aren't the only way to show off your favorite dried flowers. We'll show you how to display a gorgeous assortment of dried blooms in a wood shadow box.

This project is easy enough for anyone to make at home (you'll use a pre-made shadow box, so no woodworking skills are required!) and you can customize it with any flowers you like. You can also press flowers at home if you want to create a flat design.

Using a pre-made shadow box makes assembling this project so easy. Grab a set of unfinished wood plaques ($26 for eight, Michaels ). Use white acrylic paint mixed with water to whitewash the wood, then set it aside to dry. When the box is completely dry, cut a piece of decorative paper to fit inside the box and secure with decoupage or hot glue. We recommend choosing a light color with a subtle pattern that won't distract too much from the flowers. Once you've secured the paper, gently nail a metal sawtooth hanger ($2, The Home Depot ) to the back of the box for easy hanging.

Once the frame is ready, select the dried flowers you want to use for the project. You can dry your own flowers at home if you like, or purchase a set of dried flowers ($22, Etsy ) online. Trim the flower stems to a variety of lengths, making sure none of the flowers are longer than the display box.

When you're ready to assemble the display, start by placing the shortest stems into the box first. Use a hot glue gun ($6, Walmart) to add a dab of glue to the end of each stem and secure it to the paper that's lining the box. Press and hold each flower until the glue holds. Build upon the first layer using longer-stemmed flowers, repeating the process until you're happy with the way the display looks. When all the flowers are attached (and the glue has dried completely), use the hanger on the back to hang your creation in your home.