Make Custom Dip-Dyed Taper Candles in an Afternoon

Give inexpensive taper candles a modern makeover with any shade of your favorite melted crayons. Don't toss those broken, stubby crayons. Instead, put them to good use in this easy dollar store craft idea . A grouping of color-blocked candles is a quick way to dress up your table for entertaining or even just a special dinner at home. We'll show you how to make your own dip-dyed candles using just a few budget-friendly materials. And in a few hours, you can create an entire collection for yourself. Customize them to your dinner party color scheme or match them to your existing decor. They also make heartfelt holiday presents —simply tie a few candles up with a colorful ribbon bow and you're ready to gift.

Fill a wide-mouth heat-resistant jar with 16 ounces of white wax pellets ($18, Walmart ). Place the jar into a saucepan filled halfway with water. Heat the pan on the stove over medium-high heat. Add unwrapped, broken crayons ($3, Target ) to the pellets as they melt. Start with the lightest colored crayons first. We melted several shades of purple to create an ombre look.

Use a paint stick ($1 for 3, The Home Depot) to gently stir the wax mixture as it melts. Add more wax pellets if needed to reach your desired amount. Once melted, dip a white taper candle ($7 for 10, Target) into the mixture. Immediately place the dipped candle into a jar filled with cold water to set the color. If needed, repeat the process to create an even look. After a couple of minutes, remove the candles from the cold water and place them on waxed paper to dry completely. To create more candles, continue adding darker crayons to the melted wax mixture and continue dipping. Let leftover wax sit until solid and it will easily pop out of the jar.