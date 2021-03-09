14 Easy Crafts to Make with Leftover Yarn

Jazz up your keys with colorful key chains. For the large-bead key chain, glue two 1-inch wood doll pin stands together to form a bead. Paint the bead with crafts paint and let it dry. Cut 10 or more 10-inch lengths of yarn in varying colors. Loop yarn through a key ring, then pass all ends of yarn through the bead. Wrap yarn around both sides and the center of the bead to finish.

Embroidery floss adds an extra flourish to a yarn tassel. Cut at least eight 10-inch lengths of yarn and loop them through a key ring. Carefully remove the band from a package of embroidery floss so the floss stays folded in a loop. Put the loop of floss through the key ring so it is on top of the yarn. Tie a piece of yarn around the floss and yarn near the key ring. Cut the ends of the floss, and trim the yarn pieces to finish.