14 Easy Crafts to Make with Leftover Yarn
If you picked up knitting during quarantine, chances are you've got some leftover yarn lying around. Put it to good use with this collection of yarn craft projects. These easy DIY ideas range from blankets to keychains, ornaments, and throw pillows. Grab those skeins and get started.
Yarn Pom-Poms
You don't need a special tool to create fluffy yarn pom-poms. We'll show you how to create yarn pom-poms using a fork. This project is a great way to use up leftover yarn as you only need a few yards to create a full pom-pom.
Yarn Ornaments
Made from wood cutouts ($3, Hobby Lobby) and any type of yarn, these ornaments are as easy to make as the string cards you remember from art class. Use a heavy-duty crafts punch to ring wood shapes with holes about a ¼ inch from the edge and to punch a larger hole in the center. Loop yarn up through the center and down through the outer holes, working your way around the shape. (We threaded one color yarn through every other hole then a second color in the remaining holes to create a two-tone effect.) Knot or hot-glue yarn tails in the back. Glue a felt pom-pom to the middle to finish.
Visible Mending
Don't toss those holey socks! Give them new life with wool yarn, a needle, and a darning mushroom. You'll just need to master a few simple embroidery stitches and you should be able to mend a pair of socks in about an hour.
Punch Needle Rug
Greet your feet with this friendly rug. A small punch needle, embroidery floss, and a woven rug are all you need to tackle this simple script. Transfer pattern template to reverse side of rug with a pencil or acetone transfer method. Thread a 2.2-mm punch needle ($4, Joann) with thin yarn or embroidery floss and begin punching along the design in a single row. Double the punches for a bold line, or vary the width for an inked look. The fabric is too bulky for embroidery hoops, so just hold the rug taut as you punch. Prevent snags by dabbing hot glue on the back of the rug to secure loose ends.
Yarn Pumpkins
Skip the messy pumpkin carving and create colorful Halloween decorations using yarn instead! These yarn-wrapped pumpkins are a great way to use up multiple balls of leftover yarn. All you need is faux pumpkins, yarn, and hot glue.
Face Pillows
Dress up inexpensive canvas pillow covers with sweet yarn faces. We'll show you how to stitch the faces and add simply painted cheeks. This easy yarn craft makes a great baby shower gift.
Embroidered Hat
For us, summer means sitting by the pool. Keep the bright sun at bay with this stylish embroidered hat. Grab a woven straw hat ($7, Michaels) and use hot glue to spell out any phrase you like using yarn.
Arm-Knit Blanket
Cozy up on the couch with this chunky arm-knit blanket. To make your own, look for thick arm-knitting yarn ($56 for 8, Michaels). You'll need 12 skeins total to complete this project.
Yarn Keychain
Jazz up your keys with colorful key chains. For the large-bead key chain, glue two 1-inch wood doll pin stands together to form a bead. Paint the bead with crafts paint and let it dry. Cut 10 or more 10-inch lengths of yarn in varying colors. Loop yarn through a key ring, then pass all ends of yarn through the bead. Wrap yarn around both sides and the center of the bead to finish.
Embroidery floss adds an extra flourish to a yarn tassel. Cut at least eight 10-inch lengths of yarn and loop them through a key ring. Carefully remove the band from a package of embroidery floss so the floss stays folded in a loop. Put the loop of floss through the key ring so it is on top of the yarn. Tie a piece of yarn around the floss and yarn near the key ring. Cut the ends of the floss, and trim the yarn pieces to finish.
Yarn Pillow
Add yarn embellishments to basic pillows for a dash of color and texture. Start with pressed pillow covers. Use white chalk and a ruler to draw a pattern of straight lines on the pillowcase. To apply yarn, the easiest option is using a needle felting machine, similar to a sewing machine and available at most crafts stores. Thread the machine with desired yarn and carefully follow the chalk lines, being sure to work on only the front layer of the pillow cover. To hide the yarn ends, turn the pillow cover inside out and stitch ½ inch from the edge (this method does not work on the zippered side of the pillow).
Yarn Wall Hanging
Macramé gets an update using one easy knot to adorn a basic hanger, left. Cut at least thirty 4-foot lengths of chunky neutral yarn. To attach, fold a length in half and bring folded end over the hanger. Pass tails through the folded end, and pull to close the loop. Continue tying yarn across the hanger, then trim ends to form a point. Use a large-eye needle to thread beads onto thinner, colorful yarns, and tie them onto the hanger in the same manner.
Yarn Lamp Shade
Light up the room with a boho take on a traditional shade with monk’s cloth, yarn, and a plain drum shade. Determine the amount of monk’s cloth needed by rolling shade across the fabric and marking the length and height, then add ½ inch to all sides before cutting. Transfer the punch needle design template to the reverse side of the fabric. Secure fabric in the embroidery hoop, then punch needle. For tassels, pull 3 inches of each punch loop through the fabric and hold as you punch the next loop. Tuft lines by trimming loops with scissors after punching. Attach the punched fabric to the lampshade rim with hot glue. Fold the vertical edge of the punched fabric under itself at seam and glue to shade.
Punch Needle Art
Achieve a variety of punched looks with a few easy techniques. Create tufting by trimming loops once completed. Make long tufts, tassels, or loops by holding the yarn loop while you pull the needle out. A sleek, low pile like the tan and yellow punching on the far right hoop is made by punching from the right side of cloth instead of the reverse. Hang your embroidery hoops after practicing your techniques by trimming excess monk’s cloth and hanging on a nail.