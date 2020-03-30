Visible mending is a great way to give your wardrobe a custom look and extend the life of your favorite pieces. Pull out that old pile of jeans, shirts, and jackets that need mending. This easy sewing project will make them look better than ever. To fill holes, pick fabrics that match your personal style. Attach the patch with fabric glue and pin it in place until the glue dries. Then use decorative stitching to secure it in place.