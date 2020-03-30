Try Visible Mending
Visible mending is a great way to give your wardrobe a custom look and extend the life of your favorite pieces. Pull out that old pile of jeans, shirts, and jackets that need mending. This easy sewing project will make them look better than ever. To fill holes, pick fabrics that match your personal style. Attach the patch with fabric glue and pin it in place until the glue dries. Then use decorative stitching to secure it in place.
Make an Arm-Knit Blanket
Spend an afternoon diving elbows deep into this relaxing knitting project. No experience is necessary to create this chunky knit blanket, just follow the step-by-step directions. You’ll need about 12 skeins of arm-knitting yarn ($6.49, Michaels) for this project.
Sew a Tote Bag
Spend an afternoon sewing your own canvas tote bag. Select your favorite canvas color, leather, and a piece of decorative fabric for the interior. You’ll also need some heavyweight interfacing to stiffen the bottom of the bag and a denim sewing needle to poke through the thick fabrics.
Make Food Wraps
There’s no reason to rush to the grocery store for food wrap supplies when you can make your own in an afternoon. These beeswax food wraps are perfect for cutting back on single-use plastic waste. Using cotton fabric and other household materials, follow the instructions to make this reusable solution for food storage.
Create Homemade Wrapping Paper
It’s easy to make stunning gift wrap with plain white paper and acrylic paints. Add a few dots of paint to a piece of paper and then use a flat surface, such as a ruler, to drag the paint across the paper. Follow the directions and play with different techniques to get stripes and swirls.
Make DIY Paper Plants
Plants make us happy. Even if they aren’t real! These paper plants look stunning when finished, and they're very low-maintenance (read: impossible to kill!) Find templates and instructions to make authentic-looking plants out of paper from artist Corrie Beth Hogg of Handmade Houseplants.
Mix Outdoor Sidewalk Paint
Dress up your sidewalk with encouraging messages and happy drawings. To make this homemade sidewalk chalk paint, combine corn starch, water, and food coloring to make washable sidewalk paint. Your colorful designs will brighten the day of neighbors and friends who are out for a walk.
Try Needle Felting
There are endless possibilities for creating adorable characters like this felted whale by needle felting wool roving. Start with a golf-ball-size chunk of wool roving ($1.09, Etsy) and sculpt it into the basic shape you want. Make sure you have a 38-gauge felting needle ($15.99, Joann) and then poke the roving with the needle several times to create the shape.
Crochet an Owl Basket
If you’ve ever wanted to learn to crochet, now is the time. This indoor craft for adults is great for beginners because you only need to use a few crochet stitches. Plus, crocheting provides numerous health benefits, so you can craft and improve your mind at the same time. Follow these step-by-step instructions to make your own adorable owl basket.
Embroider a Flower
Plant your own garden by stitching pretty petals on linen framed by a wood loop. Follow the instructions here and use knots and straight stitches to craft the floral design. If you’re new to embroidery, brush up on stitching basics.
Make DIY Curtain Panels
Refresh your home in a day with new drapery panels. To find how much fabric you'll need, measure from the curtain rod to the floor and add 7 inches. Follow these step-by-step instructions on how to make expensive looking drapes at home.
Paint DIY Wall Art
Create your own oversized art piece like this pixelized accent wall with a sheet of plywood or medium-density fiberboard (MDF). Sand and clean the wood panel, then use a pencil to mark off a grid of same-size squares. Tape off the squares and paint them with darker shades on top and lighter shades on the bottom. Allow each square to dry before painting the next square. To get a more transparent look, add water to the paint. Once finished this easy indoor craft, hang your artwork on the wall to display.
Cover a Lampshade
Brighten your home with a colorful DIY lampshade. Measure the size of the lampshade and then cut fabric two inches wider and longer. Fold the edges over for a clean look and hold it in place with fabric glue. Then apply spray adhesive to the back of the fabric. Quickly attach the fabric to the lampshade to complete this quick and easy DIY.
Make Greeting Cards
Stay connected to friends and family with a handcrafted card. You’ll have just as much fun making each greeting card as they will reading it.
DIY Bath Bomb
Self-care is so important during stressful times. Make your own bath bombs with Epsom salts and essential oils (from $9.99, Etsy). Then enjoy unwinding at the end of a long day in a soothing bath.