Feeling Overwhelmed? Studies Show Knitting and Crocheting Can Help Lower Stress Levels

If the last few weeks have left you feeling a bit unsettled, you’re not alone. As schools and businesses across the country close due to the new coronavirus, thousands of people find themselves practicing social distancing and spending more time at home. And while this practice is good news for our global community, being cooped up inside with nothing to do besides reading the news and disinfecting the house has my stress levels raised. So if you’ve been on the hunt for some good news, here it is: Research shows there’s an easy (and fun) way to naturally improve your mental health. Grab your knitting needles and dig out your yarn stash, because knitting, crocheting, and crafting have all been linked to lowering stress levels and increasing your body’s dopamine production.

Image zoom Knitting has ben proven to ease stress and anxiety at home. Guido Mieth

How Does Crafting Reduce Stress

The British Journal of Occupational Therapy published a study about the correlation between knitting and wellbeing in adults. The study, which included data from more than 3,400 knitters across the world, found that there's “a significant relationship between knitting frequency and feeling calm and happy.” In fact, 81% of survey takers with depression reported feeling genuinely happy after knitting. The results also showed higher cognitive functioning in adults who had just spent time knitting. Plus, the hobby has also been linked to reducing arthritis and relieving chronic pain.

It turns out the repetitive nature of knitting and crocheting is what helps your brain relax, while the creative high of actually making something with your hands signals your body to naturally release dopamine, the "feel-good chemical" our body produces to make us happy. An article from CNN also backs up these claims: Research shows that leisurely creative activities (like crafting and sewing) can reduce your chances of developing mild cognitive impairment by 30% to 50%.

Keep in mind that while activities like crafting, knitting, and sewing have been shown to lower levels of stress, these creative outlets are by no means a cure-all for clinically diagnosed anxiety disorders. If you have persistent symptoms of anxiety and depression, seek help from a medical professional as well.

How to Get Started