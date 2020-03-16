Feeling Overwhelmed? Studies Show Knitting and Crocheting Can Help Lower Stress Levels
Because we could all use some extra techniques to relax right now.
If the last few weeks have left you feeling a bit unsettled, you’re not alone. As schools and businesses across the country close due to the new coronavirus, thousands of people find themselves practicing social distancing and spending more time at home. And while this practice is good news for our global community, being cooped up inside with nothing to do besides reading the news and disinfecting the house has my stress levels raised. So if you’ve been on the hunt for some good news, here it is: Research shows there’s an easy (and fun) way to naturally improve your mental health. Grab your knitting needles and dig out your yarn stash, because knitting, crocheting, and crafting have all been linked to lowering stress levels and increasing your body’s dopamine production.
How Does Crafting Reduce Stress
The British Journal of Occupational Therapy published a study about the correlation between knitting and wellbeing in adults. The study, which included data from more than 3,400 knitters across the world, found that there's “a significant relationship between knitting frequency and feeling calm and happy.” In fact, 81% of survey takers with depression reported feeling genuinely happy after knitting. The results also showed higher cognitive functioning in adults who had just spent time knitting. Plus, the hobby has also been linked to reducing arthritis and relieving chronic pain.
It turns out the repetitive nature of knitting and crocheting is what helps your brain relax, while the creative high of actually making something with your hands signals your body to naturally release dopamine, the "feel-good chemical" our body produces to make us happy. An article from CNN also backs up these claims: Research shows that leisurely creative activities (like crafting and sewing) can reduce your chances of developing mild cognitive impairment by 30% to 50%.
Keep in mind that while activities like crafting, knitting, and sewing have been shown to lower levels of stress, these creative outlets are by no means a cure-all for clinically diagnosed anxiety disorders. If you have persistent symptoms of anxiety and depression, seek help from a medical professional as well.
How to Get Started
Pick Up a Pair of Knitting Needles
If you’ve never learned to knit before, it’s fairly easy to learn. And, you can find all the materials you need on Amazon Prime. Add needles (such as these Single Point Knitting Needles, $3.50, Amazon) and yarn (Red Heart Yarn, $2.78) to your cart and work through our guide to knitting basics. Once you’ve mastered the basic stitch, work your way up to making a pair of mittens or even a knitted dog toy. If knitting with needles isn’t your thing, try arm knitting a chunky blanket.
Learn How to Crochet
Last year I discovered Jonah Larson, a 12-year-old crochet prodigy whose Instagram account, @jonahhands, has gone viral. Jonah inspired me to learn the basic crochet stitches and start some new crochet projects, like the daily temperature blanket project. To make the blanket, you knit or crochet a few rows each day in a color that corresponds to the weather outside (and now is the perfect time to stay home and catch up on the last few months if you’re just starting a blanket for this year). And thanks to free 2-day shipping, the Ergonomic Crochet Kit, $10.95, Amazon, and a few skeins of yarn (such as these 40 assorted colors for under $20 on Amazon!), you’ll be able to start crocheting a blanket without making a trip to the store.
Try a Simple Sewing Project
If you're not a sewer already, our ultimate sewing guide can help you get started on any of our 40+ easy sewing projects anyone can make. Sew your own DIY canvas tote bag or make a stash of reusable sandwich wraps for when you need to start packing lunches again. Plus, Rifle Paper Co. just dropped gorgeous new fabrics you can order online to inspire your creative juices.
Comments