Learning a new craft hobby can be intimidating, especially if you don't know where to begin. In addition to actually learning the skill, you'll need new tools and materials, too. If you've been thinking about picking up a new craft, we've got you covered. We've put together a beginner's guide to knitting, crochet, embroidery, sewing, and quilting, so you'll know exactly what you'll need to get started, and how much you can expect to spend.

If you're brand new to knitting, sewing, or whichever other craft you want to learn, it's best to start with inexpensive materials to make sure you really like it. Then, once you've learned the basics and are ready for more advanced projects, you can invest in nicer tools.

Here's everything you'll need to learn to knit, crochet, embroider, sew, and quilt.

Knitting

Knitting is one of the least expensive crafts to pick up, because you don't need a lot of tools and as long as you're not picky about what kind of yarn you use, you can usually get it pretty cheap. The main thing you'll need is a pair of knitting needles. If you're just starting out, an inexpensive pair of needles is totally fine; don't spend more than $5 on a pair for your first project. And while we recommend using a pair of nice fabric or sewing scissors to cut your yarn, it's definitely not necessary for a beginner project. The scissors in your junk drawer will work just fine until you get into more intricate knitting projects that require a lot of tying off and changing of yarns. Needles, yarn, and scissors are really the only must-haves, but we find stitch markers helpful for more advanced projects, and you can usually find those for under $5.

Cost to begin: About $25

Supplies Needed:

Try It: Learn the Basic Knitting Stitches and Techniques

Crochet

Like knitting, you don't need a lot of supplies to learn to crochet. You'll need crochet hooks (which usually come in a pack of several for under $10), a tapestry needle, and yarn. Again, a nice pair of scissors and a set of stitch markers are nice-to-haves, but you can skip buying those until you've mastered the basics.

While you're learning, we recommend buying sale or clearance yarn (even if you don't love the colors!) to practice on. When you're ready to start a real project, you can spend a little more on yarn you love.

Cost to begin: About $25

Supplies Needed:

Embroidery

While embroidery may seem like a detailed and intricate process, the supplies you'll need are fairly simple-and none of them are overly pricey. You'll need an embroidery hoop (these are usually around $2-5 depending on size) and some kind of needlework fabric to help you keep all the stitches in order. You'll also need needles and embroidery thread.

While you don't need it, tracing paper is usually only a few dollars and can be very helpful when you're putting your initial design onto the fabric.

Cost to begin: About $25

Supplies Needed:

Sewing

Sewing is a hobby that can add up quickly, especially if you decide to invest in a sewing machine (here are five beginner sewing machines to try). Alison Gamm, a graphic designer with the Better Homes & Gardens Crafts Group and an avid sewer and quilter, shared what you actually need when starting out. She recommends starting with the most basic supplies and adding to your collection as you learn.

"There are different types of sewing pins that can be used for certain projects (flat head, ball head, forked, etc.), but you wouldn't need all of those varieties if you're just starting out. The same applies to things like rulers and scissors-there are many size and style options that could come in handy, but they aren't necessary," she says.

For example, you can find a basic sewing machine under $100 that will help you get started (and figure out if this is a hobby you want to pursue long-term). Once you've learned all you can and committed to the craft, you can splurge on a nicer machine.

"I would consider upgrading your sewing machine once you've maxed out the capabilities of a basic one. However, there's a lot you can do with a basic machine; but if you're wanting to explore more options such as machine embroidery or quilting larger quilts which require a larger throat space, you might need to upgrade," Gamm says.

You'll also want to grab a nice pair of fabric scissors and a rotary cutter with a nice mat. These go for around $25 each, so plan to make a few projects to get your money's worth out of them. In addition, you'll need basic needles, thread, and sewing pins, which you can find for just a few dollars at most craft stores. As you learn the basics of sewing, it's best to practice with fabric scraps or pieces found in the sale bin. Once you feel comfortable enough to start a project, switch to nicer fabric.

Cost to begin: About $220

Supplies Needed:

Quilting

Quilting is one of the most involved (and most expensive) craft hobbies, but the end results can be absolutely stunning. But this isn't something you can just pick up in a weekend: Some sewing knowledge is helpful (and likely means you won't have to buy as many tools).

You'll need most of the same materials as sewing (a sewing machine, a rotary cutter and mat, fabric scissors, and an iron and ironing board) but you'll need a few other supplies as well. Grab a set of quilter's safety pins to hold all your fabric pieces together, and pick up a clear acrylic quilting ruler to make sure you cut all your fabric blocks just right.

Once you've mastered the basics, Gamm recommends upgrading a few of your tools. "If your machine doesn't come with a walking foot, that'd be a great investment so you could accomplish better quilting," she says. "There are a lot of specialty feet that you could purchase for specific projects, but a walking foot is probably the most common upgrade. You might also consider getting a table specifically made for quilting and sewing, rather than using a basic desk or table."

Cost to begin: About $250

Supplies Needed: