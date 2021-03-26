7 Items Our Editors Buy Every Time We Go to Michaels

Michaels is our go-to spot for all things craft-related, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that aren't craft-related, and we think everyone should know about them. Our editors are sharing their must-have Michaels products—none of which require any crafting skills after adding to your cart. Whether you're dressing up homemade desserts or decorating a bare wall, these picks will have you taking a trip to Michaels ASAP.