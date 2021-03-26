7 Items Our Editors Buy Every Time We Go to Michaels

Michaels is our go-to spot for all things craft-related, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that aren't craft-related, and we think everyone should know about them. Our editors are sharing their must-have Michaels products—none of which require any crafting skills after adding to your cart. Whether you're dressing up homemade desserts or decorating a bare wall, these picks will have you taking a trip to Michaels ASAP.
From festive baking and kitchen products to inexpensive home decor items, these are the products our editors can't get enough of.
“Don't sleep on the bakery aisle of Michaels,” recommends holidays and entertaining editor Sarah Martens. “I'm not a great baker but topping cakes, cupcakes, and even Rice Krispy treats with fancy sprinkles is my favorite way to make homemade desserts look bakery-worthy.”
Buy It: Wilton Mix Pouch Cactus Sprinkles ($10, Michaels)
“I can't go to Michaels without buying at least one new shadowbox frame,” says home editor Katy Kiick Condon. “I pop in simple momentos like my wedding invitation suite or my kid's first bonnet and add them into gallery wall arrangements where they feel a little more sculptural than a flat frame.”
Buy It: Gray Belmont Shadow Box ($25, Michaels)
Deputy editor Rachel Weber stocks up on spools of fabric ribbon by the spool on every Michaels run. There are always birthday, graduation, or baby gifts to be wrapped, and she likes to have extra on hand for crafts around the house, too.
Buy It: Woven Wired Polka Dot Ribbon ($5, Michaels)
If you aren't a great gardener like me, faux plants are always easier than trying to keep the real ones alive—and Michaels’ florals are more affordable than some of the options at other craft stores. I have a few faux peonies that I keep in a vase on my dresser, and I always pick up a couple of seasonal sprigs of flowers or greenery to dress up my holiday decor.
Buy It: Blush Pink Peony Bush ($8, Michaels)
In the spring, Weber also stocks up on planters from Michaels. They typically have cute and trendy styles that are just as affordable (if not more!) than buying them from a garden center.
Buy It: Whitewashed Fern Print Cement Pot($6, Michaels)
Deputy editor Amy Panos recommends picking up a set of Michaels’ woven baskets. They’re great quality and look just like more expensive versions you’d find at Pottery Barn or other home stores, but for a fraction of the price.
Buy It: English Garden Tabletop Basket ($15, Michaels)
“I always grab simple black frames when I stop by Michaels,” Martens says. “There are often buy-two-get-one-free coupons, which means I can switch up my gallery wall as often as I like.”
Buy It: Black Belmont Frame with Mat ($10, Michaels)