Ditch the Plastic Bags and Make These Easy Beeswax Wraps

Step 1

Choose a fabric you like and use pinking shears to cut it into the desired size and shape. When choosing shapes, think about what you'll be using the wrap for; circular wraps work best for covering stored leftovers in the fridge, while square or rectangular pieces make it easy to wrap up a sandwich for lunch. Be sure to cut the fabric a few inches larger than the surface you want to cover; if you're covering a bowl that's 6 inches in diameter, we recommend cutting an 8-inch circle.

Since you don't need much fabric for these (and they don't all have to match!), this is a great way to use scraps you may have leftover from your easy sewing projects. If you plan to compost the fabric later, use all-natural or 100 percent cotton fabric.