Ditch the Plastic Bags and Make These Easy Beeswax Wraps
If you are trying to reduce how much single-use plastic wrap you use, opt for reusable beeswax food covers. These eco-friendly wraps are made from fabric coated in beeswax and each one will last up to a year. Plus, they're easy to make—no sewing required!
Beeswax food wraps are easy to make, and you can customize them to fit your food storage needs. Choose your own fabric and cut them to fit your most-used containers or typical lunch foods. This earth-friendly product is just as easy and convenient to use as plastic sandwich bags or plastic wrap, and better for the environment. Once you coat your fabric wraps in the beeswax mixture, they can be reused between 100-150 times; all you have to do is wipe them down with soap and water after each use. Plus, you can cut them up and put them in your compost bin when it's time to replace them.
Comments