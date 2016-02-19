19 Gorgeous No-Sew Fall Crafts
Felt Acorn Wreath
Create a simple yet modern wreath with DIY felt acorns. Our minimalistic macrame ring is transformed into a chic no-sew decoration with this easy fall tutorial. Just use hot glue to attach acorn tops to bright wool pom-poms ($8, Walmart), then adorn with green felt leaves. To finish the autumn illusion, use floral wire to attache a twig to the hoop.
Felt Flower Pumpkin
These gorgeous DIY felt flowers come together in minutes with a little assistance from the hot-glue gun. Our easy tutorials will teach you how to create bright peonies, roses, and beaded flowers all from simple shapes of felt. Once you have completed a handful of felt flowers, glue them on the top of a cream-color pumpkin for a show-stopping Halloween decoration.
Autumn Coir Doormat
Basic entry, no more! Upgrade your beige coir and vinyl doormat into a welcoming entry for holiday guests with this easy no-sew guide. Use our free printable stencils to adorn any ordinary entry mat with leaves and pumpkins by just using a little leftover paint and foam dauber brushes. P.S. This DIY fall doormat is easy to adapt for plain linen or cloth doormats.
Felt Mum Garland
Decorate your fall front porch with a garland of handmade felt mums in various fall colors. While you can stitch them together, it's easier (and faster!) to assemble them with a hot glue gun ($12, Target). Once you've assembled a whole pile of mums, string like colors together on a garland and display them anywhere you like.
DIY Velvet Pumpkins for Fall
Use warm shades of velvet to elevate classic Halloween pumpkins into a cozy fall mantel decoration. The trick to this no-sew project is to buy foam pumpkin molds, then wrap pleated velvet around the molds. Our budget-friendly velvet is secured around the fabric pumpkins with hot glue, then topped with a twine-wrapped stem. Craft a variety of these no-sew velvet pumpkins for a simple centerpiece or fall home decoration.
Rustic Fall Wreath
This gorgeous DIY fall wreath comes together with just a few materials (and no sewing required!). Start with a simple grapevine wreath ($5, Michaels) and add in faux greenery, leaves, or other fall accents. Tie it all together with a pretty burlap ribbon.
Easy Front-Entry Plaid Runner
No rulers, tape, sewing, or sketching needed in this simple DIY red plaid runner. Create a fall-friendly plaid entry rug by giving your jute runner ($28, Target) a makeover. Use a fast-and-easy roller brush to add thick horizontal and vertical stripes along the rug, then let dry. This red seasonal rug will brighten your home with holiday cheer from harvest time to Christmas.
Cozy Sweater Pumpkins
Repurpose old sweaters into trendy pumpkin decor! All you need for these DIY sweater pumpkins is an old sweater and some pretty twine. And since you'll use hot glue ($4, Michaels) rather than a needle and thread, you can cover several faux pumpkins in just a few minutes!
Farmhouse-Inspired Wreath
Welcome guests to your fall celebrations with this DIY farmhouse wreath. To make it, start with a plain grapevine wreath ($5, Michaels) and add any kind of greenery or faux flowers. We like the simple farmhouse look of the cotton and white berries, but you could use bright fall colors instead. Top it all off with a large plaid ribbon, then hang it on the front door.
Chunky Arm-Knitted Fall Blanket
No knitting needles needed here! This cozy fall throw blanket relies on your arms taking the place of traditional sewing materials. Our quick video tutorial teaches you how to cast on and weave the super-bulky-weight yarn ($9, Joann) into a giant knitted blanket. Once finished, this no-sew arm-knitted blanket will make a hygge impact on your couch for the chilly seasons.
Simple Vase Cuff
Craft a simple yet stunning Thanksgiving centerpiece for less than $5 with fabric scraps. Start with an inexpensive glass vase. Measure its circumference and decide your desired height for the vase cuff; cut a strip of fabric to these dimensions with an extra ½ inch in length for an overlap. Apply iron-on backing to the back of the fabric. Use tacky glue to affix the cuff to the vase. Want to embellish your no-sew fall centerpiece? Cover two buttons in a complementary fabric, then glue both buttons to the vase cuff.
Related: How to Arrange a Bouquet from Grocery Store Flowers
Hanging Chalkboard Sign
Greet fall visitors with a welcoming DIY chalkboard sign. All you need to make it is a plain chalkboard sign, thick buffalo check ribbon ($4, Walmart), and a hot glue gun. The hardest part about this project will be deciding what to write on your new sign!
Leather Acorn Garland
This homemade leather acorn garland will help you add a touch of fall to any space. Hang it on a mantel, staircase, or even your front porch. Display the garland on its own, or accent it with a wood bead garland.
Make an Adorable Fall Welcome Mat
This inexpensive pinecone napkin ring takes a natural fall element and upgrades it to a timeless Thanksgiving tablescape. Glue ribbon in harvest colors around a standard napkin ring ($2, Party City), then attach small pinecones, delicate felt leaves, and sprigs of greenery to complete the woodland look. These easy no-sew napkin rings will make a festive addition to your Thanksgiving and Christmas tablescape.
Acorn Napkin Rings
Whether your hosting an autumn harvest party or prepping for Thanksgiving, these DIY acorn napkin rings will help you dress up any table settings for fall. They're so easy to make, too. Simply gather real acorn tops from your yard or the local park, then use hot glue to attach each topper to a colorful wool felt pom-pom. Add a few felt leaves and glue the poms to a set of wood napkin rings ($20 for 4, Williams Sonoma).
Felt Dusty Miller Wreath
This DIY felt wreath is so easy, you can have it assembled and on your front door in about 15 minutes. Use our free template to cut dusty miller leaves from various shades of felt and attach them to a plain grapevine wreath with hot glue. Accent with mini pinecones ($6, Oriental Trading Co.) and other faux leaves before hanging it on the front door.
Velvet Bow Napkin Rings
Tie a bow on your perfect holiday dinner using bright DIY velvet bows. After you learn our simple no-sew folding technique, you can quickly complete dozens of holiday napkin rings to cinch dinner napkins. If you want to go beyond velvet napkin rings, try other thick fabrics like metallic or silk. These ribbons make cute fall table decorations and holiday gift toppers, too.
Natural Braided Candle Holder
Dress up a plain candle with a no-sew braided linen holder. Begin with a plain glass pillar candleholder. Measure the circumference of the candleholder and add a few inches. Cut three strips of this length from linen fabric in three fall-inspired colors. Each strip should be 2 inches wide. Stack the strips on top of one another and use fabric glue to glue the three ends together. When the glue dries, tack the strips to a corkboard and braid. Glue strips at the end of the braid. Wrap around the candleholder and use crafts glue to keep it in place.
No-Sew Floral Pillowcases
Welcome holiday guests with DIY floral-printed pillows that are themed for autumn. These custom pillowcase designs require no embroidery—just photo transfer your favorite watercolor flower design on the pillowcase of your choice. Once your inkjet image is ready, you can add an accent to guest bedding in less than 30 minutes.