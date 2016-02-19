Dress up a plain candle with a no-sew braided linen holder. Begin with a plain glass pillar candleholder. Measure the circumference of the candleholder and add a few inches. Cut three strips of this length from linen fabric in three fall-inspired colors. Each strip should be 2 inches wide. Stack the strips on top of one another and use fabric glue to glue the three ends together. When the glue dries, tack the strips to a corkboard and braid. Glue strips at the end of the braid. Wrap around the candleholder and use crafts glue to keep it in place.