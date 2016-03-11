Simple Crafts Under $10
Butterfly Mobile
Mobiles aren't just for babies--this pretty butterfly version would be a welcome addition to any girl's room. Adhere pairs of punched paper butterflies together along various lengths of string suspended from a pair of bamboo skewers. Then wire the skewers together at the centers, and cover them with paper. Beads add a bit of weight at the ends to anchor the strings.
Keep it cheap tip: Don't have a butterfly punch? Instead of buying a new punch, use a shape you already have or print a clip art shape to use as a tracing template.
Customized Teacup
Dress up a white ceramic teacup and saucer using a ceramic paint pen. Decorate with your name, a favorite quote, or a fun pattern by following the pen's package directions.
Keep it cheap tip: Search thrift stores for teacups and saucers. Many times, you can get a whole set for a few dollars.
Memory Wall of Art
Picture Perfect Frame
Paint a decorative frame to coordinate with your color scheme. Add an appropriate sentiment using dimensional chipboard letters. To keep the colors from overpowering each other, opt for a classic black-and-white photo.
Cozy Vase Wraps
Slip plain glassware into something more comfortable with these sweater cozies. Stretch a piece of an old sweater around a glass vase or candleholder, right side in. Pin the sweater ends together to create a snug fit, slip off the glass, and sew where pinned. Cut off the excess, then turn right side out. Use various sweater accents, such as buttons, pockets, sleeves, and ribbing, to dress up your glassware cozy.
Decorative Mirror
Turn a simple, wide-frame mirror into stellar home decor with a scrap of wallpaper. Trace the frame onto the back of a piece of wallpaper, then cut it out. Apply a thin coating of wallpaper adhesive to the frame, then position the wallpaper on top. Burnish to remove any air bubbles. Reinsert the mirror.
Fabric-Covered Journal
Reflect your style by using your favorite fabrics to make a personalized journal. This project is a great use for fabric scraps.
Clipboard Artwork
Use photos and basic crafts supplies such as patterned paper, label holders, and ribbon pieces to create artwork from clipboards. They're the perfect office accessory or clever gift idea.
Laser-Cut Paper in Frame
Make laser-cut paper the basis for a clever graphic crafts project. Place the paper in a floating frame and layer minimal embellishments on top to create dimension against a wall.
Embroider a Stationery Set
Add a personal touch to a set of plain stationery. Sketch a pattern onto the cards before you start sewing. Use a darning needle and 4mm-7mm silk ribbon to pierce a design into the stationery. Make sure to tie the knot on the back of the cards.
Creative Picture Frames
For a creative photo mat, cut square windows from patterned paper. Place the paper inside a frame, adding photos.
Embellish an Ordinary Bowl
Take a plain bowl from boring to bold with a little help from paper and a fresh coat of paint.
Button-Embellished Towels
Give plain hand towels a new look. Sew rows of buttons to the edges for a creative, personalized look.
Create a Cornucopia of Seeds
Craft this fall centerpiece by attaching beans to foam balls. This one is sure to impress.
Holiday Season Sweets Jar
Make a quick, inexpensive craft that's perfect for the holiday season. Place bagged cocoa mix in the middle of a clear jar with lid and fill the sides with peppermints and marshmallows. Finish with a simple bow and tag for a pretty and tasty gift.
Paper Embellished Picture Frame
Turn your crafts scraps into the perfect picture frame. Paint the frame with your choice of acrylic paint, then decoupage pieces of patterned paper. Let the glue dry, then apply another layer to seal it. Back cutouts from patterned paper with chipboard to give them dimension, adhere to the frame, insert a favorite photo, and you're done!
Make Rustic Wired Candle Holders
Perfect for displaying on a mantel or table, create these unique candle holders using wire and a wood block.
Customize Your Stationery
Savor spring by adding pressed flowers to your stationery.
A Unique Utensil Holder
Recycle old magazines by turning the pages into a kitchen utensil holder. Use a wooden dowel to roll the pages. Then attach them to a can.
Easy Embellished Towels
Spice up an old set of tea towels using ribbon. Attach the ribbon to the towels by sewing them on or by using no-sew hem tape.
Monogram Picture Frame
Cover a picture frame with patterned paper and a monogram to create a personalized gift. Basic polka dot paper and a single chipboard letter make this cute photo frame.
Craft a Pretty Pasta Tree
Who knew noodles could be transformed into a beautiful tree! Try this easy project to create a one-of-a-kind centerpiece.
Make a Cute Daisy May Basket
Perfect for birthday party favors or a cute spring gift, this basket is made out of a paper cone.
Family Photo Frame
Turn crafts supplies into a perfect gift for dad. Pair neutral-tone patterned paper with phrase stickers and adhere to a picture frame with crafts glue or double-sided adhesive tape. Embellish with ribbons and tags if desired.
Holiday Candy Jars
Need a great holiday party favor? Fill small glass jars with candy. Dip the lid in crafts glue, then in glitter for a festive look. Add bottle caps for a finishing touch. You also could try large buttons, dimensional stickers, or other supplies from your stash.