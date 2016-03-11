Simple Crafts Under $10

Mobiles aren't just for babies--this pretty butterfly version would be a welcome addition to any girl's room. Adhere pairs of punched paper butterflies together along various lengths of string suspended from a pair of bamboo skewers. Then wire the skewers together at the centers, and cover them with paper. Beads add a bit of weight at the ends to anchor the strings.

Keep it cheap tip: Don't have a butterfly punch? Instead of buying a new punch, use a shape you already have or print a clip art shape to use as a tracing template.