A bit of old wood and glass can be transformed into light-catching garden art. You can make a customized piece of garden art in less than an hour!

This simple and subtle piece of garden art is an easy way to add interest to your yard without distracting from the gorgeous flowers, shrubs and trees. All you need is an old window or frame and some etching cream to create the silhouette of a potted succulent. You can use our design or come up with your own (like a watering can, your favorite flower, or a garden gnome).

Image zoom Quickly decorate your favorite garden space.

Materials

Old window frame

Tracing paper

Clear contact paper

Glass etching cream

Tools

Craft knife

Latex gloves

Image zoom

Step 1: Prep Window

Find an old window frame at a junk shop or flea market or construct your own with salvaged wood and glass. Then draw our succulent motif or a garden image of your choice on a piece of paper. Tape the paper to the back of the glass with the image showing through.

Image zoom Image zoom

Step 2: Apply Contact Paper Design

Apply clear contact paper to the front of the glass. Use a craft knife to cut the image from contact paper. Remove paper from the back of the glass. Peel off sections of contact paper so the design shows through.

Image zoom

Step 3: Use Etching Cream