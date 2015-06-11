DIY Garden Art Made From an Old Window
A bit of old wood and glass can be transformed into light-catching garden art. You can make a customized piece of garden art in less than an hour!
This simple and subtle piece of garden art is an easy way to add interest to your yard without distracting from the gorgeous flowers, shrubs and trees. All you need is an old window or frame and some etching cream to create the silhouette of a potted succulent. You can use our design or come up with your own (like a watering can, your favorite flower, or a garden gnome).
Materials
- Old window frame
- Tracing paper
- Clear contact paper
- Glass etching cream
Tools
- Craft knife
- Latex gloves
Step 1: Prep Window
Find an old window frame at a junk shop or flea market or construct your own with salvaged wood and glass. Then draw our succulent motif or a garden image of your choice on a piece of paper. Tape the paper to the back of the glass with the image showing through.
Step 2: Apply Contact Paper Design
Apply clear contact paper to the front of the glass. Use a craft knife to cut the image from contact paper. Remove paper from the back of the glass. Peel off sections of contact paper so the design shows through.
Step 3: Use Etching Cream
Follow the directions on glass etching cream, available wherever craft supplies are sold. Wear latex gloves. Apply the cream to warm room temperature glass with an artist's brush. Allow etching according to directions. Rinse with warm soapy water. Remove contact paper.
