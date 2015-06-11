Eco-Friendly Tote Bag
Help save the environment by making and using this stylish eco-friendly tote. Special screen-printing tools and paints make this project a cinch.
Designed by Cathy Fillian
What you'll need:
- One canvas tote bag
- Scrap T-shirt fabric
- Plaid Simply Screen pattern #98580 Eco Tree
- Plaid Simply Screen Paint #98505 Recycle and #98525 French Roast
- Painter's tape
- Squeegee
- Fusible webbing
- Iron
- Scissors
- Embroidery floss and needle
- Ribbon (about 3 yards)
- Buttons
- Key fob with clip
- Referring to manufacturer's instructions, position the screen onto the scrap T-shirt fabric. Tape off the trunk of the tree with painter's tape. Squirt a 1/2-inch wide line of Recycle paint across the top of the screen. Drag the paint over the screen using the squeegee. Lift the screen and rinse. Allow the paint to dry. Remove the tape from the tree trunk. Tape off the tree portion and screen the trunk with the French Roast paint.
- Iron fusible webbing to the back of the printed T-shirt fabric. Cut around the image leaving enough room for stitching. Peel the paper backing and position the applique in the center of the tote bag. Using a dry hot iron, adhere the applique to the bag. Using embroidery floss, stitch around the outer edge of the applique.
- Add additional decorations to the tote bag by sewing ribbons to the upper band and handles. Stitch buttons to the tree.
- To make the key finder, sew a loop (large enough for a wrist) at one end of an 18-inch length of ribbon. Sew a decorative button over the stitching line. Loop the ribbon through the key fob and sew to secure.
