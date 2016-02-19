Cover to Cover Book Crafts

Here's a novel idea: turn an old book into a decorative vase. For the template, draw the shape of half a vase onto cardstock and cut it out. Open a book to the first page and trace the template, with the flat side against the binding. Use a crafts knife to cut along the template and slice through several pages; repeat until you've cut through all pages. Remove the book cover and open the pages until the first page meets the last. glue the first and last pages together with spray adhesive. For a fuller look, use two books by gluing the spines together.