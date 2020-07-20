Quick & Easy Crafts

Put your crafts skills to work with these simple projects and ideas.

Most Recent

I Learned How to Do Needle Punch Art with This Easy DIY Kit

I Learned How to Do Needle Punch Art with This Easy DIY Kit

You can have all the tools and materials delivered to your doorstep!
Read More
Exactly How to Make a Face Mask Out of a Sock (No Sewing Required)

Exactly How to Make a Face Mask Out of a Sock (No Sewing Required)

All you need is a sock and a pair of scissors.
Read More
3 Easy Mosaic Projects You Can Make This Week

How to Mosaic: 3 Easy Projects You Can Make This Weekend

Don't be intimidated: It's easier than it looks.
Read More
I Tried the New Cricut Joy Machine, and It’s Totally Worth the Splurge

I Tried the New Cricut Joy Machine, and It’s Totally Worth the Splurge

It’s less than half the price of other Cricut machines.
Read More
This Groovy Print Is Making a Comeback: Learn How to Tie Dye at Home

Learn How to Tie Dye Like a Pro in 4 Easy Steps

Social distancing is the perfect time to try the trend.
Read More
Always Thought About Arm Knitting? Now's Your Chance, Plus 14 More Crafts to Try This Weekend

Curious About Visible Mending? Now's Your Chance, Plus 14 More Crafts to Try this Weekend

Because we're all craving a new hobby.
Read More

More Quick & Easy Crafts

How to Hand Letter: Master the Technique in 6 Easy Steps

How to Hand-Letter: Master the Technique in 6 Easy Steps

Our free practice sheets make it so easy!
Read More
16 Creative Card-Making Ideas

16 Creative Card-Making Ideas

Make a personalized card for any occasion.
Read More
Easy Felt Crafts

Easy Felt Crafts

Read More
Easy Projects with Craft Scraps

Easy Projects with Craft Scraps

Read More
10 Upscale Ways to Make Over Terra-Cotta Pots

10 Upscale Ways to Make Over Terra-Cotta Pots

Read More
Quick Nature Crafts

Quick Nature Crafts

Read More

Feeling Overwhelmed? Studies Show Knitting and Crocheting Can Help Lower Stress Levels

Because we could all use some extra techniques to relax right now.

All Quick & Easy Crafts

Learn How to Ice-Dye Fabric in Just Three Simple Steps

Learn How to Ice-Dye Fabric in Just Three Simple Steps

Easy
Read More
Ditch the Plastic Bags and Make These Easy Beeswax Wraps

Ditch the Plastic Bags and Make These Easy Beeswax Wraps

Kind of easy
Read More
How to Make a Crepe Paper Flower

How to Make a Crepe Paper Flower

Read More
How to Make a Clay Necklace

How to Make a Clay Necklace

Read More
How Make a Cupcake Liner Badge

How Make a Cupcake Liner Badge

Read More
5 DIY Gift Wrap Ideas That Just Might Outshine the Gift

5 DIY Gift Wrap Ideas That Just Might Outshine the Gift

Read More
Recycled Cardboard Cake Stand

Recycled Cardboard Cake Stand

Read More
Hand-Stitch a Felt Pouch

Hand-Stitch a Felt Pouch

Easy
Read More
1-Hour Fall Crafts

1-Hour Fall Crafts

Read More
Simple Crafts Under $10

Simple Crafts Under $10

Read More
Beautiful DIY Flower Crafts

Beautiful DIY Flower Crafts

Read More
No-Sew T-shirt Necklace

No-Sew T-shirt Necklace

Read More
Cover to Cover Book Crafts

Cover to Cover Book Crafts

Read More
15 Creative Crafts Made from Recycled Household Items

15 Creative Crafts Made from Recycled Household Items

Read More
Creative Bulletin Boards to Craft

Creative Bulletin Boards to Craft

Read More
Pretty Wine Wraps to Craft

Pretty Wine Wraps to Craft

Read More
Easy Crafts Using Washi Tape

Easy Crafts Using Washi Tape

Read More
No-Sew Fall Crafts

No-Sew Fall Crafts

Read More
Piece of Cake Made with Felt

Piece of Cake Made with Felt

Read More
How to Make a Versatile Drawstring Bag in Two Simple Steps

How to Make a Versatile Drawstring Bag in Two Simple Steps

Read More
DIY Garden Art Made From an Old Window

DIY Garden Art Made From an Old Window

Read More
Learn How to Create DIY Pom-Poms

Learn How to Create DIY Pom-Poms

Read More
Little Black Handbag

Little Black Handbag

Read More
Eco-Friendly Tote Bag

Eco-Friendly Tote Bag

Read More
Letter-Perfect Wreath

Letter-Perfect Wreath

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com