The Best Cricut Black Friday Deals to Score Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Studies have shown that craft activities can actually help lower stress levels, which is why I spent much of quarantine crafting anything and everything. Over the past several months, I realized the one thing I absolutely can’t live without is my Cricut Maker—and it’s on major sale right now for Black Friday. If you’ve had your eye on any of the Cricut machines, now is the time to buy—prices have never been better!

Cricut has three machines on sale right now, and we’ll walk you through the benefits of each so you can decide which one is right for you. If you decide to buy one, you’ll want to act fast: In October, the Cricut Explore Air sold out in under two minutes on Amazon Prime Day. The brand also reports that during the Prime Day sale, searches for “Cricut” outranked searches for the InstantPot and the Amazon Alexa. Since the machines are so popular, we’re anticipating they’ll sell out quickly—but luckily, there are a couple different buying options.

All three machines will be available at Amazon, the Cricut site, The Home Depot, Michaels, Target, Walmart, and more, so if the machine (or color) you want is sold out at one retailer, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to score it at one of the others.

Here are Cricut’s best Black Friday deals.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Cricut

Cricut Maker ($100 off)

Cricut’s best Black Friday deal is the Maker, the machine made for serious crafters. The machine can accurately cut out more than 300 materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric, leather, and even thin craft wood. It pairs with Cricut’s online Design Space software, so you can cut out Cricut’s pre-made projects, or design your own. You can use it to make projects as large as 12 x 24 inches, and it’s the most advanced machine Cricut makes, so you can do just about anything with it. Use it to cut out anything from iron-on decals to fabric quilt blocks. The Maker typically retails for $399, and is $100 off right now—the best deal we've seen all year!

Buy it at The Home Depot Cricut Maker, $299 (originally $399)

Buy it at Target: Cricut Maker, $299 (originally $399)

Buy it at Walmart: Cricut Maker, $299 (originally $399)

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Cricut

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($70 off)

If you’re serious about crafting but not quite ready to commit to the price tag of the Maker, the Explore Air 2 has all of the same basic functions. It cuts more than 100 materials, including cardstock, vinyl, iron-on, bonded fabrics, and glitter paper. You can use the machine to make iron-on decals for clothing, vinyl decals, or any kind of paper crafts. It’s $70 off for Black Friday, so if you’ve been considering buying a machine, now’s the time to hit ‘add to cart.’

Buy it at Amazon: Cricut Explore Air 2, $179 (originally $249)

Buy it at Target: Cricut Explore Air 2, $179 (originally $249)

Buy it at Walmart: Cricut Explore Air 2, $179 (originally $249)

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Cricut

Cricut Joy ($10 off)

Cricut’s newest machine is also on sale for Black Friday. This machine (and it’s price point!) is much smaller than the other machines, making it perfect for the casual crafter. The Cricut Joy cuts paper, vinyl, iron-on, and other basic materials on a small mat that measures about 4 x 6 inches. It’s ideal for small crafts, greeting cards (you can watch us make greeting cards with it here), and other small-scale crafts. Since it’s so new, it doesn’t go on sale often, but you can score it for $10 off through January.

Buy it at Amazon: Cricut Joy, $169 (originally $179)

Buy it at Target: Cricut Joy, $169 (originally $179)