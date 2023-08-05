Cozy Earth’s Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Big on Top Picks—Including Our Tested Favorites

Cozy Earth is known for its luxurious bedding that can transform your sleep space into an elevated, five-star hotel experience. The bedding brand has curated a collection of elegant and comfortable sheets, duvets, quilts, blankets, and more to help create a bedscape that is fit for royalty.

While the brand’s bedding is typically a bit of a splurge, you can score savings on all of its products during its Semi-Annual Sale. From now through August 21, you can save 20 to 25% off on select products on their website, with some at even steeper discounts. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight comforter, bamboo sheets, or fluffy hand towels, you’ll find everything you need to elevate your bedroom and bathroom for a fraction of the cost—including some of our own favorite products that came out on top in our testing.

We tested multiple sheets in our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa to find the best bamboo sheets. After our testing, we determined that the Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set was one of the top performers, and it earned the top spot for our best splurge pick. We loved this sheet set so much, it also earned a spot on our list of best cooling sheets, too.

During our testing, this sheet set earned a perfect score for its texture, breathability, and quality. We loved that it had a silky texture and felt cool to the touch. After washing the sheets, the quality remained the same, and we were impressed that there weren’t any wrinkles. This sheet set is available in seven different colors and six different sizes. However, the two newest colors, sage and harbor mist, aren’t included in the Semi-Annual Sale.

The Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set earned a spot on our list of the best linen sheets we tested, as the best linen-bamboo blend sheet set. Made from 70% viscose from bamboo and 30% linen, this blend offers a smooth and cooling feeling. During our testing, this sheet set earned high marks for its texture, durability, breathability, and quality. We liked that these sheets felt lightweight and draped effortlessly, creating a luxurious experience. While most of our favorite Cozy Earth picks are 20% off during the Semi-Annual Sale, you can score this sheet set for 55% off in the colors natural, white, navy, and light gray.

The Premium Plush Hand Towels proved to be one of our favorite hand towel sets during testing, too, earning the spot for best splurge. The towels’ absorbency, texture, durability, and dry time earned them high scores in our testing lab. At 800 GSM (grams per square meter), these towels offered a heavier weight that was reminiscent of towels used in a spa. Despite its thickness, these towels only took about an hour to completely dry. After washing the towels, we didn’t notice any loose threads or snags, and they maintained their plushness. The colors white, charcoal, and light gray are 20% off during the sale.

