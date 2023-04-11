News Food Trends Is Cottage Cheese Ice Cream the Cool New Must-Try Dessert? According to TikTok, this 3-ingredient take on everyone’s favorite frozen dessert is as good as the real thing—and so easy to make. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Johner Images / Getty Images | Design: Better Homes & Gardens There’s a new easy-to-make ice cream that may cause a run on cottage cheese—and it’s a light, simple recipe with only three ingredients. Like many food trends these days, cottage cheese ice cream started on social media when Lainie Kates took to TikTok to post her recipe for strawberry cheesecake cottage cheese ice cream—a creamy, dreamy mix of whole milk cottage cheese, strawberries, and your choice of sweetener (she used maple syrup). After a couple hours in the freezer and a topping of graham crackers for a crust-like crunch, Kates had cottage cheese ice cream—and it looks like the real deal. The 14 Best Ice Cream Scoops of 2023 While Kates is the one who’s popularized the idea, credit for the original recipe goes to Kenzie Akers, who appears to have originally created and posted it on TikTok in March of 2022 as part of her wellness plan. To make cottage cheese ice cream, all you have to do is add your ingredients to a blender (making sure they’re chilled first), pour the mixture into a tray, and stick it in the freezer until frozen. Upon scooping it out, the video tutorials show a definite ice cream consistency. 19 Irresistible (and Unique!) Ice Cream Recipes for Summer Cottage cheese has long been a nutritious staple in meals and snacking. With 14 grams of protein in a half-cup serving, cottage cheese provides 27% of the recommended daily protein intake. It’s considered a complete protein, with all nine essential amino acids plus vitamins and minerals needed to keep your body running smoothly, including vitamin B12, phosphorus, calcium, and selenium. Using it to make ice cream doesn’t just provide you with more nutrients, but also a light, creamy texture and minimal effort—no ice cream maker required. If you want to give cottage cheese ice cream a try, don’t stop with a strawberry cheesecake flavor profile—you can find a variety of different recipes on TikTok, like Snickers and banana cream pie. This recipe posted by Paige Lindgren currently has more than 1.2 million views and 100,000 likes. In the comment section, users are sharing their own ideas for flavors, from instant coffee and chocolate chips, crumbled biscotti, and matcha powder. The possibilities for cottage cream ice creams are only limited to your imagination: Combine your favorite fruits, sweeteners, and, of course, cottage cheese to create a delicious frozen dessert. Add some chocolate chips, cinnamon toast cereal, or other favorite toppings to the mix. If you’re planning on sharing your homemade treat with loved ones and you’re concerned about them judging the use of cottage cheese, keep that part to yourself—they likely won’t be able to tell the difference. Our Best Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Stash in Your Freezer Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit