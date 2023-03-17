Costco Is Now Selling Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites that You Can Eat at Home

Two beloved U.S.-based companies, Starbucks and Costco, have been partners for a long time. You can buy Starbucks coffee products, including whole bean French roast, K-cup pods in various flavors, VIA instant coffee packets, and Starbucks by Nespresso pods at Costco stores everywhere. Starbucks also manufactures some of Costco's in-house brand Kirkland coffees, including Signature House Blend Medium Roast, Espresso Blend Dark Roast, and Decaf House Blend Medium Roast. Particularly attentive Costco shoppers may have even noticed a “Custom roasted by Starbucks” stamp on products made for Costco by Starbucks.

Now, Costco has added Starbucks food to its inventory, offering the popular Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, and fans of these breakfast treats are delighted, to say the least. In the past, Costco sold egg bite sandwiches that consumers compared to the Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, but this is the first time Costco has offered a Starbucks brand food item.

The Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared this discovery in March, and the post quickly received more than 38,000 likes (as of press time). Thousands of comments on the post tagged others to tell them the good news or ask for a ride to Costco on their next shopping trip to get some of the Sous Vide bites.

Unfortunately, many were disappointed to learn that they couldn’t find the Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites at their local Costco stores since, at this time, they’re only available in Costco stores in the Northeast. However, one happy commenter from the region said, “Here to report that I found them in my NJ Costco, and they taste exactly like the in-store ones.”

Unlike the Starbucks in-store Sous Vide Egg Bites, the Costco version is made with whole eggs, not egg whites. The Costco version is less expensive than the bites you order from a barista—they’re available in boxes of five sets of two-pack egg bites for $14.79, so each two-pack is a little under $3, while the retail option is $4.95. The Costco bites have uncured bacon and Gruyere cheese, while the restaurant version has smoked bacon, aged Gruyere, and Monterey Jack cheese—and the eggs are cage-free. The Costco product costs 40% less than the grab-and-go Starbucks bites, which can go a long way toward funding a mid-afternoon latte.

With any luck, Costco will expand the availability of Sous Vide Egg Bites nationwide so we can all start our mornings with a Starbucks breakfast at home. Until then, any Egg Bite fan can continue to get their favorite eggy meal at their local Starbucks.

