Costco’s New Bakery Item Is Already a Fan Favorite—and Perfect for Spring

This sweet and tangy pastry is perfect for spring—and it costs just $8.99.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a writer with more than a decade of writing and editing experience. She covers home decor trends, food related news, and DIY content for Better Homes & Gardens, and she is also a regular contributor at Real Simple.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 1, 2023
Lemon-Blueberry Corn Cake with fresh blueberries and lemons
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens

Move over, three-pound cheesecake. Costco’s bakery is serving up another extra-large dessert, and it’s already sparking major buzz among devoted shoppers. This week, the popular Instagram account @costcofans, scoped out a brand new bakery item in their local Costco bakery section: a two-pound lemon blueberry loaf. 

This already-fan favorite is made with lemon batter and fresh blueberries, swirled with buttery streusel, and then finished with tart lemon icing on top. Considering the size of the loaf, it’s priced at a very reasonable $8.99—making it yet another affordable item on Costco’s well-stocked shelves.

Overall, customers who have been able to taste test the loaf have responded enthusiastically.

“Seriously good. Not too sweet…and plenty of blueberries,” one comment on the @costcofans Instagram post reads. In a video posted to @costcohotfinds on TikTok (which now has over 36,000 likes), the creator calls it "so soft" and adds that "the butter streusel gives it a bit of a crunch." She recommends topping it with butter and warming it up in the microwave.

Because it comes in its own baking tin, you can even pop the loaf in the oven to warm the whole thing up. (Just imagine the fresh baked smell in your kitchen without all the work.) If you end up with leftovers, try making it into a lemon-flavored French toast or bread pudding. The citrusy, fruity flavor is summery enough to pair just as well with an iced coffee as it does a hot one.

This isn’t Costco’s first foray into larger-than-life desserts: Customers have previously fallen in love with the 4.75-pound peanut butter chocolate pie, the 2.5-pound tiramisu, and the unparalleled 7-pound chocolate cake.

While the product is currently in select stores only, it will be coming to a store near you soon. Call your local Costco to see if they have it before heading to the store. If you see it, grab two. These loaves are sure to fly off the shelves.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Confetti Cake and Ice Cream Pops
24 Frozen Dessert Recipes that Are Perfect for Chilling Out
Trader Joe's new Eucalyptus candle and store front with green photo treatment
Trader Joe’s Just Announced Its Next Tinned Scented Candle, as Chosen by Fans
Malted Brownies
45 Pretty Easter Desserts to Celebrate Spring
Trader Joe's storefront and chips on red photo treatment
Trader Joe’s Announces the Winners of Its 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards
Semolina and Rosemary Boule
Our 15 Best Bread Recipes Will Absolutely Cure Your Carb Cravings
Commerce Photo Composite
The 10 Best Pies to Order Online in 2023 That Are So Good, Your Guests Will Think They’re Homemade
Classic Pound Cake
Our 12 Best Pound Cake Recipes for an Irresistibly Buttery Treat
dessert board
8 Colorful Dessert Board Ideas for a Sweet Spin on Charcuterie
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023
Lavender-Honey Lemon Tart
23 Make-Ahead Pies, Cakes, and Tarts Fit for Home Entertainers
Vanilla Ruffle Cake
20 of Our Best Birthday Cakes for Adults (and for Kids!)
Commerce Photo Composite
The 26 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
Crispy Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwiches
Delicious Copycat Recipes That Are Even Better Than the Originals
Blueberry and Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast Casserole
43 Delicious Easter Brunch Recipes Your Guests Will Love
Seasonal finds from Aldi - Extra hot hot honey and Rose Cones
Aldi’s New Collection of Spring Finds Is Packed with Sunny-Day Essentials
Commerce Photo Composite
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023