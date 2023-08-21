If you bought Kirkland Signature vodka between June 12 and August 10 and noticed something tasted awry, you’re not alone—and you probably qualify for a full refund.

Costco sent a notice on August 15 to all customers who purchased a bottle of Kirkland Signature vodka from 27 affected lot codes announcing that the store is offering full refunds for the product if customers return it. This isn’t a product recall because there isn’t anything unsafe about the Kirkland Signature vodka, but this batch of the alcoholic beverage wasn't up to the company's standards.

“It has come to our attention that the taste profile of units marked with certain lot codes may not have met the expected profile normally consistent with this product,” Costco said in its notice, which one customer posted on Reddit. “While not a food safety issue, this does not meet our quality expectations.”

The megastore did not give an explanation for why the vodka doesn't meet its "quality expectations" in the post. But people quickly ran to the comment sections of various Reddit posts claiming to know what caused the unappealing taste: One Redditer who wrote they work at Costco's regional office explained it was because "apparently it has hints of rum due to a container not being completely cleaned before it was used for vodka during transport."

"You can tell it’s off when you open the bottle," another user wrote under the thread. "I can’t pinpoint the odor, but it was horrible. The first sip (mixed with OJ and Sprite) was atrocious. I returned the bottle to Costco."

Others didn’t notice the taste change and, instead, noted, "Today I learned that not all vodka is supposed to taste bad.”

Customers who are unhappy with the taste of the vodka they purchased can call the LeVecke Corporation, which is the actual brand behind Coscto’s Kirkland Signature vodka, at 951-681-8600, The corporation is open for calls from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.



Regardless of the reasoning behind the Kirkland Signature vodka's unsettling taste, if you've been affected and the purchase falls within the scope of the affected lot codes, return it and go get your refund.