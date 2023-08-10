We're Obsessed With Costco's Massive Grazing Board

Say goodbye to your excessive serving board collection—this is the only one you need.

Christianna Silva
Published on August 10, 2023
One of the greatest joys of hosting any kind of gathering is curating the perfect charcuterie board—arguably the greatest grazing food setup of all time. During any at-home celebration, you’ll often find party guests gathered around a table, chatting and snacking on bite-sized creations. The only drawback? Sometimes it can feel a bit crowded (the board, not the get together). But now, Costco has got you covered for the biggest, best charcuterie board yet.

Charcuterie boards technically refer to the planks or platters that host selections of cold-cooked meats and cheeses, but over the past few years, the board has been revolutionized. Today, we have butter boards, dessert boardsholiday candy boards, and even brunch boards—and the one thing each has in common is the handy board, tray, or platter used as a base. The larger the board, the more people you can feed with it, so if you're having a big gathering, you’ll need to step it up in size. Large, sturdy, wooden serving boards can be quite expensive; thankfully, Costco is providing you with an affordable solution.

TikTok creator @annekoii—who often posts tips and tricks for shopping Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi—spotted a 2.5-foot-long acacia wood grazing board at her local Costco in Pennsylvania.

“Guys, the grazing boards are back at Costco,” she says in her video showing off the board. “They were actually cutting boards last year, and look at the size of this thing. It’s huge! And you’re going to get this entire thing for only $19.99.”

The viral video's commenters brought up some pretty reasonable concerns: “Where are people storing this? My kitchen is not grazing board size!” one user wrote.

Luckily, @annekoii responded with a helpful tip—simply hang the jumbo-sized board as decor when you’re not using it. Another commenter recommended storing it alongside your ironing board (yes, it's really that big). Other folks suggested buying one, filling it up with tasty treats, and leaving it with a party host as a thoughtful gift, or using it as tray to enjoy breakfast in bed.

It’s not clear if every Costco store has these massive grazing boards in stock or if they will be sold online anytime soon. But if you do end up picking one up, you better start planning your next party ASAP—and invite everyone you know.

