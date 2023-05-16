This Costco DIY Storage Shed Is Just What You Need to Get Organized for Summer

It's the time of year when you need to find extra space to keep your spring gardening tools, pool floaties, and bikes in reach. If you're in the market for a storage shed but don’t want to break the bank to have something custom-built, Costco might have just what you're looking for (as per usual). You can now buy a pre-cut, pre-primed shed from the discount superstore that comes flat-packed to your door and ready for assembly—and it’s majorly on sale right now.

With a discount of $600, you can currently snag the shed for $2,000 through May 21 or while supplies last on costco.com. It's currently only available for purchase online, and delivery takes about 2 to 3 weeks, according to the website.

Costco

Buy it: Northport Wood Storage Shed, $2,000, costco.com

“This is a Costco exclusive, and it’s on sale,” @CostcoHotFinds said in an Instagram Reel. “It’s 100% pre-cut and ready for assembly, and I love that it comes pre-primed and ready to paint so you can choose the color scheme you want.” (Note that the post says the deal only lasts through May 7, but Costco's website confirms it's extended through the 21st.)

The Northport Storage Shed comes in two different sizes, 8x10-foot and 10x12-foot, both with a complete flooring system and a sturdy 2x4-foot wood frame. The extra-steep roof pitch gives it a contemporary look, and the wide double doors make it easy to move your equipment in and out. Four transom windows and one over-the-door window add natural light, so the interior feels bright and airy. There’s also a built-in peg board and workbench at the back of the shed, which can also be converted to a loft for extra storage.

"The kit is well constructed and the instructions are pretty well written," one five-star review reads. "Make sure you have 2 to 3 days of good weather to unpack, sort the kit, and assemble it."

If you’re looking to make your shed feel more like a space you want to spend time in, add insulation and drywall on the inside, and give it a fresh coat of exterior paint. Simply decorating with a few plants, lanterns, and string lights can make all the difference.

Outdoor sheds aren't just limited to storing your winter furniture and lawnmower: Use yours for something more creative, like an art studio, home office, or playhouse for kids. Whatever function you choose, this Costco shed will give you the space you need to get organized (and have a little DIY fun) this summer.