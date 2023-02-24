2 Million Air Fryers Have Been Recalled Due to a Possible Fire Hazard

Approximately 2 million air fryers by the manufacturer Cosori have been recalled due to a possible fire risk, Cosori and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced February 23. If you have a Cosori air fryer included in the recall, you should stop using it immediately: A wire in the appliances can overheat, posing the risk of fire and burns.

The recall comes after 205 reports of the Cosori air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking, according to the CPSC, which includes 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage. No major injuries or significant damage has been reported.

Cosori is offering a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product to all consumers with air fryers impacted by the recall. 2 million of the impacted air fryers were sold in the U.S. Additionally, 250,000 were sold in Canada, and 21,000 were sold in Mexico.



How to Know If Your Air Fryer Is Included in the Recall

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. You can find the model number printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the user manual that came with it. The units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue, or red.

Cosori air fryers model numbers included in this recall are:

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

Models involved in the recall were sold at Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com, and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for $70 to $130.

What to Do If You Have a Recalled Cosori Air Fryer

Cosori has advised consumers with affected air fryers to contact Cosori for a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. You don’t need a receipt to get a replacement product, though you must confirm that your air fryer’s model number matches one from the list of recalled model numbers to complete your recall registration. You will also need to confirm manufacturing batch number and upload three images—Cosori has guidance for finding all necessary information on its recall site.

Following a “thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” Cosori said in a statement.

“Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the company’s statement also says.



