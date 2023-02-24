News 2 Million Air Fryers Have Been Recalled Due to a Possible Fire Hazard Manufacturer Cosori has issued a recall for more than 2 million of its air fryers. People with impacted air fryers should stop using them immediately. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Approximately 2 million air fryers by the manufacturer Cosori have been recalled due to a possible fire risk, Cosori and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced February 23. If you have a Cosori air fryer included in the recall, you should stop using it immediately: A wire in the appliances can overheat, posing the risk of fire and burns. The recall comes after 205 reports of the Cosori air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking, according to the CPSC, which includes 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage. No major injuries or significant damage has been reported. Cosori / CPSC | Design: Better Homes & Gardens Cosori is offering a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product to all consumers with air fryers impacted by the recall. 2 million of the impacted air fryers were sold in the U.S. Additionally, 250,000 were sold in Canada, and 21,000 were sold in Mexico. 25,000 Cases of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Drinks Recalled—Check Your Fridge Now How to Know If Your Air Fryer Is Included in the Recall The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. You can find the model number printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the user manual that came with it. The units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue, or red. Cosori air fryers model numbers included in this recall are: CP158-AFCP158-AF-R19CP158-AF-RXWCP158-AF-RXRCAF-P581-BUSRCAF-P581-AUSRCAF-P581-RUSRCP137-AFCP137-AF-RXBCP137-AF-RXRCP137-AF-RXWCS158-AFCS158-AF-RXBCS158-AF-R19CAF-P581S-BUSRCAF-P581S-RUSRCAF-P581S-AUSRCO137-AFCO158-AFCO158-AF-RXBCP258-AF Models involved in the recall were sold at Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com, and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for $70 to $130. What to Do If You Have a Recalled Cosori Air Fryer Cosori has advised consumers with affected air fryers to contact Cosori for a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com. You don’t need a receipt to get a replacement product, though you must confirm that your air fryer’s model number matches one from the list of recalled model numbers to complete your recall registration. You will also need to confirm manufacturing batch number and upload three images—Cosori has guidance for finding all necessary information on its recall site. Following a “thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” Cosori said in a statement. “Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the company’s statement also says. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit