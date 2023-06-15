Corn Ribs

Be the first to rate & review!

Serve up a platter of these saucy BBQ corn ribs.

By
BHG Test Kitchen
BHG Test Kitchen

The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
and
Sarah Martens
Sarah Martens headshot
Sarah Martens
Sarah Martens is the Senior Editor overseeing food at Better Homes & Gardens digital. She has been with the BHG brand for over 8 years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 15, 2023
corn ribs on blue plate
Photo:

Rachel Marek
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
16 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 ribs
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Corn ribs, often called corn riblets, are strips of corn that are baked or air-fried to sweet, golden perfection. This corn ribs recipe makes a great vegan main dish or summer side dish when sweet corn is in season. Our Test Kitchen developed a brown sugar spice rub to highlight the natural sweetness of fresh corn and play up the BBQ flavors. Serve it up with a spiced mayo and fresh herbs.

To make this corn recipe, all you'll need is corn on the cob and a sharp knife. Once you've mastered how to make corn ribs, this recipe is endlessly customizable. Try using your favorite spice blend to coat the "ribs" or toss them in Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.

Ingredients

  • 3 ears fresh sweet corn, shucked

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons barbecue spice rub

  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

  • 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or chives

Directions

Air Fryer

  1. Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Using a sharp knife, trim bottoms of ears of corn so that ears will more easily stand upright. Holding one ear of corn vertically, carefully cut in half lengthwise. Place halves, cut sides down on work surface and cut each in half again, lengthwise. Repeat with remaining ears of corn.

  2. Place corn pieces in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with barbecue spice rub. Toss until corn is evenly coated. Arrange corn pieces in an even layer in basket, cooking in batches if needed.

  3. Air fry corn about 6 minutes or until tender and beginning to curl.

  4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together the next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder).

  5. Brush barbecue mayonnaise generously over corn ribs. Arrange corn ribs on a platter and top with chopped parsley. Serve with remaining barbecue mayonnaise.

Oven Roasted Variation

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, trim bottoms of ears of corn so that ears will more easily stand upright. Holding one ear of corn vertically, carefully cut in half lengthwise. Place halves, cut sides down on work surface and cut each in half again, lengthwise. Repeat with remaining ears of corn.

  2. Place corn pieces in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with barbecue spice rub. Toss until corn is evenly coated. Arrange corn pieces in an even layer in on prepared pan.

  3. Roast corn about 20 minutes or until tender and beginning to curl, turning once.

  4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together the next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder).

  5. Brush barbecue mayonnaise generously over corn ribs. Arrange corn ribs on a platter and top with chopped parsley. Serve with remaining barbecue mayonnaise.

Test Kitchen Tip: To prepare a homemade barbecue spice rub, combine 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, 3/4 tsp. ground ancho or pasilla chile powder, 3/4 tsp. packed brown sugar, 3/4 tsp. onion powder, 3/4 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. crushed celery seed, 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, 1/2 tsp. dry mustard, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper in a small bowl.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

150 Calories
11g Fat
13g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 149.7
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10.6g 14%
Saturated Fat 1.6g 8%
Cholesterol 4.7mg 2%
Sodium 168.3mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 13.1g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1.2g 4%
Total Sugars 5.5g
Protein 2.2g
Vitamin D 0mcg 0%
Vitamin C 3.1mg 16%
Calcium 8.5mg 1%
Iron 0.4mg 2%
Potassium 132.2mg 3%
Fatty acids, total trans 0g
Vitamin D 0.9IU
Alanine 0.1g
Arginine 0.1g
Ash 0.9g
Aspartic acid 0.1g
Caffeine 0mg
Carotene, alpha 12.1mcg
Choline, total 17.1mg
Copper, Cu 0mg
Cystine 0g
Energy 625.8kJ
Folate, total 10.9mcg
Glutamic acid 0.3g
Glycine 0.1g
Histidine 0g
Isoleucine 0.1g
Leucine 0.2g
Lysine 0.1g
Methionine 0g
Magnesium, Mg 13.4mg
Manganese, Mn 0.1mg
Niacin 0.9mg
Phosphorus, P 43.7mg
Pantothenic acid 0.4mg
Phenylalanine 0.1g
Phytosterols 10.2mg
Proline 0.1g
Retinol 1mcg
Selenium, Se 1.8mcg
Serine 0.1g
Starch 2.9g
Theobromine 0mg
Threonine 0.1g
Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) 1.1mg
Tryptophan 0g
Tyrosine 0.1g
Valine 0.1g
Vitamin A, IU 242IU
Vitamin A, RAE 12.9mcg
Vitamin B-12 0mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.1mg
Vitamin K (phylloquinone) 24.7mcg
Water 39.2g
Zinc, Zn 0.4mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
Shrimp and Sausage Boil
Shrimp and Sausage Boil
1 hr 30 mins
Passion Fruit Shrimp & Scallop Skewers
29 Delicious Grilled Dinner Ideas to Add to Your Summer Rotation
Whiskey Barrel Burgers
21 Father's Day Dinner Ideas for a Meal That Suits His Tastes
deviled eggs on plate
Deviled Eggs
25 mins
Christmas feast table
Designer Barry Dixon Shares a Classic Christmas Dinner
Double-Pepper Barbecue Rub
7 BBQ Rub Recipes that Add Big Flavor to Meat Without Much Effort
Stuffed Spiral Ham serving platter oranges
The Best Christmas Dinner Menus to Share This Holiday Season
Italian Style Turkey and Penne Toss
15 Ground Turkey Recipes for Leaner Flavor-Packed Meals
acorn squash wedge salad
Acorn Wedges with Mozzarella & Tomatoes
45 mins
outdoor dinner table with place settings
How to Throw the Ultimate Autumn Equinox Party
summer table with bright colors in dining room
This No-Fuss Summer Luncheon Features Farmers Market Ingredients
strawberry lemon drop
Throw a Summertime Surf-and-Turf Gathering
table with chinese lantern linen fabric
How a Designer Hosts a Formal Dinner Party That Still Feels Fun
green and blue spring tablescape with women in background
This Cheery Luncheon Features Global Spices and a Throwback Tablescape
buckwheat and cheddar stuffed acorn squash
Buckwheat & Cheddar Stuffed Acorn
1 hr 15 mins
ornate pink and blue place setting
Set the Table and Invite Friends for a Fresh and Delectable Lunch