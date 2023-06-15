Recipes and Cooking Vegetables Corn Ribs Be the first to rate & review! Serve up a platter of these saucy BBQ corn ribs. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process and Sarah Martens Sarah Martens Sarah Martens is the Senior Editor overseeing food at Better Homes & Gardens digital. She has been with the BHG brand for over 8 years. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on June 15, 2023 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rachel Marek Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 16 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 12 ribs Jump to Nutrition Facts Corn ribs, often called corn riblets, are strips of corn that are baked or air-fried to sweet, golden perfection. This corn ribs recipe makes a great vegan main dish or summer side dish when sweet corn is in season. Our Test Kitchen developed a brown sugar spice rub to highlight the natural sweetness of fresh corn and play up the BBQ flavors. Serve it up with a spiced mayo and fresh herbs. To make this corn recipe, all you'll need is corn on the cob and a sharp knife. Once you've mastered how to make corn ribs, this recipe is endlessly customizable. Try using your favorite spice blend to coat the "ribs" or toss them in Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. The 8 Best Air Fryers of 2023 for Crispy, Golden Brown Food, According to Testing Ingredients 3 ears fresh sweet corn, shucked 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons barbecue spice rub 3 tablespoons mayonnaise 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/4 teaspoon onion powder 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or chives Directions Air Fryer Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Using a sharp knife, trim bottoms of ears of corn so that ears will more easily stand upright. Holding one ear of corn vertically, carefully cut in half lengthwise. Place halves, cut sides down on work surface and cut each in half again, lengthwise. Repeat with remaining ears of corn. Place corn pieces in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with barbecue spice rub. Toss until corn is evenly coated. Arrange corn pieces in an even layer in basket, cooking in batches if needed. Air fry corn about 6 minutes or until tender and beginning to curl. Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together the next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder). Brush barbecue mayonnaise generously over corn ribs. Arrange corn ribs on a platter and top with chopped parsley. Serve with remaining barbecue mayonnaise. Oven Roasted Variation Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, trim bottoms of ears of corn so that ears will more easily stand upright. Holding one ear of corn vertically, carefully cut in half lengthwise. Place halves, cut sides down on work surface and cut each in half again, lengthwise. Repeat with remaining ears of corn. Place corn pieces in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with barbecue spice rub. Toss until corn is evenly coated. Arrange corn pieces in an even layer in on prepared pan. Roast corn about 20 minutes or until tender and beginning to curl, turning once. Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together the next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder). Brush barbecue mayonnaise generously over corn ribs. Arrange corn ribs on a platter and top with chopped parsley. Serve with remaining barbecue mayonnaise. Test Kitchen Tip: To prepare a homemade barbecue spice rub, combine 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, 3/4 tsp. ground ancho or pasilla chile powder, 3/4 tsp. packed brown sugar, 3/4 tsp. onion powder, 3/4 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. crushed celery seed, 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, 1/2 tsp. dry mustard, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper in a small bowl. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 150 Calories 11g Fat 13g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 149.7 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10.6g 14% Saturated Fat 1.6g 8% Cholesterol 4.7mg 2% Sodium 168.3mg 7% Total Carbohydrate 13.1g 5% Dietary Fiber 1.2g 4% Total Sugars 5.5g Protein 2.2g Vitamin D 0mcg 0% Vitamin C 3.1mg 16% Calcium 8.5mg 1% Iron 0.4mg 2% Potassium 132.2mg 3% Fatty acids, total trans 0g Vitamin D 0.9IU Alanine 0.1g Arginine 0.1g Ash 0.9g Aspartic acid 0.1g Caffeine 0mg Carotene, alpha 12.1mcg Choline, total 17.1mg Copper, Cu 0mg Cystine 0g Energy 625.8kJ Folate, total 10.9mcg Glutamic acid 0.3g Glycine 0.1g Histidine 0g Isoleucine 0.1g Leucine 0.2g Lysine 0.1g Methionine 0g Magnesium, Mg 13.4mg Manganese, Mn 0.1mg Niacin 0.9mg Phosphorus, P 43.7mg Pantothenic acid 0.4mg Phenylalanine 0.1g Phytosterols 10.2mg Proline 0.1g Retinol 1mcg Selenium, Se 1.8mcg Serine 0.1g Starch 2.9g Theobromine 0mg Threonine 0.1g Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) 1.1mg Tryptophan 0g Tyrosine 0.1g Valine 0.1g Vitamin A, IU 242IU Vitamin A, RAE 12.9mcg Vitamin B-12 0mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg Vitamin K (phylloquinone) 24.7mcg Water 39.2g Zinc, Zn 0.4mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.