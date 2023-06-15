Corn ribs, often called corn riblets, are strips of corn that are baked or air-fried to sweet, golden perfection. This corn ribs recipe makes a great vegan main dish or summer side dish when sweet corn is in season. Our Test Kitchen developed a brown sugar spice rub to highlight the natural sweetness of fresh corn and play up the BBQ flavors. Serve it up with a spiced mayo and fresh herbs.

To make this corn recipe, all you'll need is corn on the cob and a sharp knife. Once you've mastered how to make corn ribs, this recipe is endlessly customizable. Try using your favorite spice blend to coat the "ribs" or toss them in Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.