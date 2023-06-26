The Coquette Aesthetic Is the Playful Trend Skipping into Homes Right Now

Lately, we’re seeing a flood of fashions made from lacy fabrics in pastels, sometimes even bedecked with bows. This trend towards delightfully delicate and unabashedly girly is the coquette aesthetic, and this trend hasn’t only been prevalent in high fashion—it’s also hit the mainstream on TikTok, with views for videos of the coquette aesthetic topping an astounding 1.3 billion (yes, billion!).

And we don’t think this trend will stop at lace dresses: We predict that the coquette aesthetic will be the next big thing in home decor. So how can you translate this look from fashion to furnishings? We spoke to a design expert to get her thoughts on why we’re seeing so many fashion trends cross into the interior design realm, as well as how you can try this timely trend at home.

What is the coquette aesthetic?

Technically, a coquette is a “flirtatious woman.” In fashion, this means the coquette embraces all things traditionally girly. (Today’s coquette aesthetic is gender-neutral, though: Anyone can incorporate these delicate materials and floaty accents into their space.) The trend has a playful, almost flirty feel that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it’s not so different when it comes to decor.

“The coquette aesthetic in interiors looks like delicate, feminine touches on furniture and accessories—lace on a pillow, scallops on a headboard, and dainty legs on a sofa,” says Carissa Byrne Hebert of CBH Interiors. “It reminds me of Marie Antoinette and layers of undergarments and dresses, as well as finely decorated petit fours … yummy and super feminine.”

Byrne Hebert also thinks it makes perfect sense that we’re seeing so many trends transfer from one aspect of our personal style to another.

“We’re always seeing designs first on the runaway and then in interiors,” she says. “I think that interior trends tend to reflect fashion trends inevitably because both fashion and interior design is truly about expressing one’s self. Your home is a reflection of you just as much as your clothes and your personality is a reflection of you. There’s no avoiding the interior of your home being an extension of your fashionable self.”

How to Add the Coquette Aesthetic to Your Space

There are some hallmarks of coquette decor that that will help you easily recreate this cute look in your own home.

For color, nothing says coquette like pink. But, unlike Barbiecore, this hue is sweet and soft instead of bright and bold. Picking paint in softer shades will automatically give your room a flirty appearance that will set the tone for your design.

Of course, you don’t have to repaint the whole room; just bringing in touches of pastel colors through furniture and accessories can give things a coquette-ish refresh.

Bryne Hebert suggests using fabrics and textures to “infuse the coquette trend into [your] decor by layering—layering materials, like lace, silk, and damask patterns.”

“Also adding a lot of soft materials, like throw blankets, pillows, rugs, tablecloths, table runners, cloth napkins, and you can’t forget doilies! These will add that touch of femininity and the layering that this trend is requesting of you,” she says.

There’s also a youthful exuberance to the coquette, so feel free to finish off the room with playful accents. You can even change up pieces you already have by tying a bow at the base of a plain lamp or adding silk flowers to your mantel. It’s a look that you can go a little whimsical with, so try something a little outside of the box.

And, most importantly, don’t overthink it. Just like flirting, the coquette aesthetic is all about having fun!