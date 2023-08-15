Recipes and Cooking Chicken Recipes Chicken Thigh Recipes Copycat Chipotle Chicken Be the first to rate & review! If you always add adobo chicken to your burrito bowl, this is the recipe for you. By Emily Nienhaus Emily Nienhaus Emily is a recipe developer at Dotdash Meredith in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kithcen with a focus on food trends, and inventing new ways to bring interesting flavors to your dinner table. When not in the kitchen Emily enjoys hiking, camping and spending time with friends, although these hobbies always lead back to food being the focus. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process and Sarah Martens Sarah Martens Sarah Martens is the Senior Editor overseeing food at Better Homes & Gardens digital. She has been with the BHG brand for over 8 years. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 15, 2023 Rate Print Share Photo: Rachel Marek Hands On Time: 25 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 2 lb of chicken thighs Jump to Nutrition Facts Whether you eat it rolled up in a burrito or piled into a burrito bowl, adobo chicken is our protein of choice at Chipotle. Our easy copycat recipe makes it a snap to make this restaurant favorite at home. Our Test Kitchen perfected the marinade recipe, and the finished grilled meat is perfect for weeknight dinners, meal prepping, and freezing ahead. Copycat Chipotle Chicken Marinade Ingredients The right blend of spices and seasonings are what set this copycat chicken recipe apart. Here's exactly what you need to achieve the flavor at home. Red Onion: Chopped red onion not only adds flavor and zest to the finished dish but also a subtle sweetness that's intensified when grilled. Lime Juice: Fresh lime juice brightens up the finished dish and helps tenderize the meat as it marinates. Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce: Canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce is the key ingredient in this chipotle chicken marinade. The canned condiment is made with smoked and dried jalapeno peppers that have been soaked in a garlicky tomato sauce. It imparts spice and smokiness in the finished dish. Ancho Chile Powder: This spice is made from dried poblano peppers and had a mild flavor. Garlic: For maximum flavor, chop the garlic just before adding it to the marinade. Cumin: A little cumin adds warmth and depth to the smoky flavor. Mexican Oregano: Unlike the oregano that's often used in Italian or Mediterranean cooking, Mexican oregano has more notes of citrus and lemon. How to Customize Copycat Chipotle Chicken There are endless ways to make this copycat recipe your own. For more spice, toss chopped fresh jalapeno or serrano peppers into the marinade. If you're not a fan of chicken thighs, try the marinade on chicken breasts, tofu, or even chicken wings. Don't have a grill? Bake, air fry, or sauté the meat instead. These Flavorful Chicken Thigh Recipes Are Juicy and Delicious Ingredients 1/2 cup coarsely chopped red onion 2 tablespoons lime juice 1 canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, plus 1 Tbsp. adobo sauce 1 tablespoon ancho chile powder 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon Mexican oregano, crushed 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs Directions In a food processor or blender combine red onion, lime juice, chipotle, adobo sauce, ancho chile powder, olive oil, garlic, cumin, Mexican oregano, salt, and pepper. Cover and process until smooth. Pour into a measuring cup and add enough water to reach 1 cup. Place chicken in a large bowl or zip-top bag. Add marinade and toss to coat evenly. Cover or seal and chill at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Preheat a greased grill over medium. Grill chicken, turning occasionally, until fully cooked (175°F), 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and loosely tent with foil. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing or chopping. Store up to 3 days in the refrigerator. To Freeze: Place cooked chicken in an airtight container and freeze up to 3 months. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator overnight and reheat until internal temperature is 165°F. If using frozen, raw chicken, place thighs in zip-top bag. Add marinade and freeze up to 3 months. Place the bag of frozen chicken in a large bowl or on a rimmed tray and thaw in refrigerator overnight before proceeding with cooking as directed above. Any restaurant names or trademarks in the names of our recipes are included solely for reference and do not indicate any authorization or approval by their owners. All recipes were independently created and have not been reviewed or approved by any other parties. Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 213 Calories 11g Fat 3g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 213.2 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10.6g 14% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 138.4mg 46% Sodium 404mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 2.8g 1% Dietary Fiber 0.5g 2% Total Sugars 0.9g Protein 27.9g Vitamin D 0.3mcg 2% Vitamin C 4.8mg 24% Calcium 23.9mg 2% Iron 1.5mg 8% Potassium 356.1mg 8% Fatty acids, total trans 0.1g Vitamin D 14.7IU Alanine 1.6g Arginine 1.9g Ash 2g Aspartic acid 2.7g Caffeine 0mg Carotene, alpha 0.7mcg Choline, total 114.1mg Copper, Cu 0.1mg Cystine 0.3g Energy 894.1kJ Fluoride, F 0.2mcg Folate, total 8.1mcg Glutamic acid 4.5g Glycine 1.3g Histidine 0.8g Isoleucine 1.3g Leucine 2.3g Lysine 2.6g Methionine 0.8g Magnesium, Mg 32mg Manganese, Mn 0.1mg Niacin 7.3mg Phosphorus, P 238.9mg Pantothenic acid 1.6mg Phenylalanine 1.1g Phytosterols 7.3mg Proline 1.1g Retinol 9.1mcg Selenium, Se 38.5mcg Serine 1.1g Starch 0g Theobromine 0mg Threonine 1.3g Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) 0.7mg Tryptophan 0.3g Tyrosine 1g Valine 1.3g Vitamin A, IU 83.1IU Vitamin A, RAE 11.7mcg Vitamin B-12 0.4mcg Vitamin B-6 0.6mg Vitamin K (phylloquinone) 3.3mcg Water 95.6g Zinc, Zn 2.2mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.