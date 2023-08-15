Whether you eat it rolled up in a burrito or piled into a burrito bowl, adobo chicken is our protein of choice at Chipotle. Our easy copycat recipe makes it a snap to make this restaurant favorite at home. Our Test Kitchen perfected the marinade recipe, and the finished grilled meat is perfect for weeknight dinners, meal prepping, and freezing ahead.

Copycat Chipotle Chicken Marinade Ingredients

The right blend of spices and seasonings are what set this copycat chicken recipe apart. Here's exactly what you need to achieve the flavor at home.

Red Onion : Chopped red onion not only adds flavor and zest to the finished dish but also a subtle sweetness that's intensified when grilled.

: Chopped red onion not only adds flavor and zest to the finished dish but also a subtle sweetness that's intensified when grilled. Lime Juice : Fresh lime juice brightens up the finished dish and helps tenderize the meat as it marinates.

: Fresh lime juice brightens up the finished dish and helps tenderize the meat as it marinates. Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce : Canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce is the key ingredient in this chipotle chicken marinade. The canned condiment is made with smoked and dried jalapeno peppers that have been soaked in a garlicky tomato sauce. It imparts spice and smokiness in the finished dish.

: Canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce is the key ingredient in this chipotle chicken marinade. The canned condiment is made with smoked and dried jalapeno peppers that have been soaked in a garlicky tomato sauce. It imparts spice and smokiness in the finished dish. Ancho Chile Powder : This spice is made from dried poblano peppers and had a mild flavor.

: This spice is made from dried poblano peppers and had a mild flavor. Garlic : For maximum flavor, chop the garlic just before adding it to the marinade.

: For maximum flavor, chop the garlic just before adding it to the marinade. Cumin : A little cumin adds warmth and depth to the smoky flavor.

: A little cumin adds warmth and depth to the smoky flavor. Mexican Oregano: Unlike the oregano that's often used in Italian or Mediterranean cooking, Mexican oregano has more notes of citrus and lemon.



How to Customize Copycat Chipotle Chicken

There are endless ways to make this copycat recipe your own. For more spice, toss chopped fresh jalapeno or serrano peppers into the marinade. If you're not a fan of chicken thighs, try the marinade on chicken breasts, tofu, or even chicken wings. Don't have a grill? Bake, air fry, or sauté the meat instead.