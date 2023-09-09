Reviewers ‘Want to Stay in Bed All Day’ with This On-Sale Cloud-Like Mattress Pad

It’s 45% off with the on-page coupon.

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches.
Published on September 9, 2023

The Coonp mattress topper on a tan patterned background.
Waking up with an aching back? It might be time to purchase a mattress pad to save your spine or stiff joints. Adding one to your too hard mattress can help your bed feel softer, and using a topper on a sagging mattress can provide support. And a pad can even help extend the life of your mattress, too. One option is this Coonp topper with over 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Not only is it highly rated, but it also currently has a double discount. You can shop it now for 45% off with the on-page coupon.

Place the pressure-relieving, pillow top pad on your mattress to add cushioning and support. You don’t have to deal with the three-layer fiber filling shifting or sinking where you sleep thanks to the baffle box design that evenly distributes the fill. One reviewer said that it “hasn’t gone flat,” and another noted that it feels as “puffy” as when it was new after washing. The topper is safe for shoppers with allergies because of the down alternative interior and the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified material. Plus, the outer brushed microfiber fabric is breathable to keep you cool all night long. 

Amazon COONP Queen Mattress Topper, Extra Thick Mattress Pad

Amazon

The deep elastic pocket fits mattresses up to 21 inches without slipping off, and the topper comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king. Shoppers say that it stays “secure” without “sliding out of place.” While the pillow top is thick, “sheets easily fit over it,” according to one reviewer. And the best part? It’s machine washable and dryable, unlike a mattress. 

One customer said, “I slept on it the first night like a little baby! [It’s] just like sleeping on the beds at nice hotels.” Another shopper commented, “I want to stay in bed all day. It feels like you’re sleeping on a big pillow.” 

“I put this mattress topper on a very thin, uncomfortable sofa bed mattress,” said one reviewer. “It was transformational. The result was like a new mattress.”

Improve your sleep quality with this pillow top mattress pad that’s on sale for 45% off at Amazon. Don’t forget to click the additional coupon, and shop more mattress toppers below. 

