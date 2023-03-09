Conversation Coves Are the Cozy Trend Reshaping Outdoor Spaces

In 2020, our world was suddenly turned upside down. The pandemic forced us to change our lives drastically, but some of those adjustments have allowed us to reprioritize things, reevaluating work-life balance and understanding the importance of our relationships. In 2020 and 2021, one of the first steps toward normalcy was beginning to gather and entertain safely outdoors, and people utilized any outdoor spaces they had to reconnect with loved ones.

What started as a necessity has morphed into a new appreciation of how being in the fresh air makes for a relaxed and enjoyable way for friends and family to gather. Even when we have the option of gathering or staying indoors, people are opting to be outside more and more often, creating outdoor wellness rooms and even prioritizing backyards and other outdoor spaces during their home searches.

Many people have upgraded their yards and patios with lighting, fire pits, and even outdoor kitchens to facilitate outdoor entertaining. As we move toward a new normal, outdoor entertaining is only becoming more and more popular, and according to online landscape design service Yardzen, one of the latest ways to improve your outdoor area is to add a conversation cove.

These intimate seating nooks—like sitooteries—create a cozy spot for guests to enjoy each other’s company and make the most of yard space. We spoke to an expert to learn more about conversation coves—read on for their tips for trying the latest al fresco trend at your house.

Marty Baldwin

What Is a Conversation Cove?

A conversation cove is an intimate outdoor seating area where guests can gather and chat. The goal is to set up an intimate space where friends and family can connect and talk in a casual atmosphere. This nook creates a smaller space within your yard that lets people break away from a large party or gathering and gives you a special spot to have a drink when you only have a few guests over.

A good conversation cove allows for a feeling of privacy, gives guests the sense that they’ve stepped away from the outside world, and helps them connect and live in the moment, which is what a great gathering is all about.

While we’ve changed how we socialize, outdoor entertaining isn’t new.

“Having a space for outdoor conversations has always been around. [Think] the original front porches from the ’50s to luxurious outdoor spaces now,” says Meredith Owens, founder and principal of Meredith Owens Interiors.

But the last few years have shed new light on the benefits of this time-honored way to host.

“People relax more outside, it feels more casual and comfortable to carry on a conversation, so as long as people yearn to connect, I think outdoor conversation areas will always be in style,” Owens says. Investing in your yard and creating an inviting outdoor environment makes sense for how we live now and how we’ll use our outdoor spaces in the future.

Emily Followill

How to Set up a Conversation Cove in Your Yard

Conversation coves are all about creating an atmosphere where people can relax and enjoy themselves in smaller groups. The key is to focus on practical things, like physical comfort, as well as making a space that’s attractive. Regardless of whether you have a large space and the ability to do an extensive renovation or you’re working on a more limited scale, you want to think holistically about how your guests will experience the space.

Yardzen experts say built-in benches or leveled stadium-style seating are great options for conversation coves. But be sure to add cushions or pillows if you select seating like this.

“Comfortable seating is my number one trick. If you want people to linger and chat, make sure they are comfortable,” Owens says. And this applies to outdoor areas of all sizes: “Whether you have a small balcony in a condo downtown or a sprawling yard, make sure the seating is comfy!”

When it comes to the design, consider how you would set up a seating area in your living room; you want to anticipate guests’ needs and create a space that provides everything they might want in close proximity.

“I like to tuck small tables next to outdoor seating areas so there are plenty of places to set a drink or a small bite,” Owens says. And if you want the party to continue seamlessly into the evening, “add blankets, pillows, and great ambient lighting to keep guests comfortable,” Owens suggests. These items are great ways to add texture and pops of color that make the space visually inviting, as well.

To increase the sense of intimacy, you want your guests to feel like the conversation cove is slightly set away from the hustle and bustle, so position it in a space that’s set off from the main outdoor dining or grilling area. If you have an area on a different level of a deck or tucked behind the side of the house, you can use these spaces to create your conversation cove. You can also use plants to create natural—and lovely—barriers to section off your cove. Even simple potted plants work for this if you’re short on space or don’t have an area that can be planted easily, like a patio.

Whether your conversation cove is a custom built-in in a large backyard or a few seats on the side of a small balcony, the most important thing is that you are creating a space where you can spend time with people you care about.