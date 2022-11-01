Sharpen Up Your Kitchen Tools in Time for the Holiday Cooking Season with This $17 Magnetic Knife Block

Your kitchen knives are important for everyday meal prepping, but storing them can be a pain. Knife blocks can quickly dull blades if you’re not careful when inserting or removing them, and they can also become a breeding ground for yeast and bacteria. Plus, you don’t always need all the knives in your set. As a home cook myself, I only have three go-to blades that I always reach for, depending on what I’m slicing and dicing.

Thousands of shoppers have opted for a more straightforward organization and display method: The Coninx Magnetic Knife Block. The sturdy, magnetic slab measures at 9.06 x 4.72 x 8.66 inches, and is crafted from natural bamboo wood that neatly blends into any contemporary kitchen aesthetic. The block can double as a casual decor piece on your tidy counter space, keeping your most-used tools accessible at all times—especially with the busy holiday cooking season approaching.

Amazon

Buy It: Coninx Magnetic Knife Block, $17 (was $23), Amazon

What holds your cutting essentials together in place is a powerful hidden magnet with a slip-proof felt pad at the bottom to prevent kitchen hazards. The magnetic knife block can easily be wiped clean in case of spills in the kitchen.

Related: This Ingenious Organization Hack Will Finally Make Use of the Wasted Vertical Space in Your Fridge

According to one reviewer, the magnetic knife block is sturdy and “perfect for limited counter space.” They added, “the magnet is strong enough to hold up my meat cleaver and large chef knife.”

A second shopper who is also a chef commended the design’s "absolute beauty" and uses the magnetic slab to keep their most utilized knives within arms reach when cooking and preparing food. They also described it as "the absolute best thing I have purchased all year."

Keep your sharp kitchen utensils sorted with help from the Coninx Magnetic Knife Block. Currently, you can snap it up on sale for just $17 at Amazon.

Shop More Below