Condiment Mash-Ups Are Getting More Creative—and They Add Big Flavor

If you haven’t strolled down the condiment aisle at your grocery store recently, now is the time to browse. It's not just ketchup, mustard, and mayo these days: In fact, you may want to clear a shelf in your refrigerator to house all the new, innovative combinations you’re going to want to try.

No longer content with traditional flavors, customers want more variety in their squeeze-bottle sauces.

“Consumers’ preference for spice is growing and is especially dominant for young folks,” Lizzie Freier, an analyst at Technomic, told The Food Institute.

And it's not just ketchup and mustard getting flavor makeovers. Honey has become one of the most in-demand add on at many restaurants—especially hot honey, which has become the topping of choice for, of all things, pizza. Pizza Hut and Mike’s Hot Honey partnered to create a hot honey pizza, and it’s proven to be a popular order.

This sweet heat condiment isn't just tasty on pizza though: Add it to fresh biscuits, charcuterie, savory breakfast sandwiches, roasted vegetables (especially crispy Brussels sprouts), or fried chicken.

While you can find pre-made bottled versions in stores and online, making your own hot honey is quite simple; just take your favorite type of chili (or chilis), slice and crush them, and combine them in a saucepan. Simmer the mixture until the honey is infused and strain into a bowl.

These condiment combos are getting more and more accessible, too. KraftHeinz, a leading maker in the U.S., has taken hold of the condiment mash-up trend in a big, tasty way. Buffaranch and Sweet Ketchili (aka buffalo ranch and sweet chili ketchup, respectively) are two of the latest additions to the brand's line of toppers. While the names may be a little challenging to remember, the unique flavors add heaps of deliciousness to burgers and sandwiches, or try them with your favorite fries.

In July, the National Restaurant Association Show introduced Heinz Remix for the ultimate in mix-and-match condiments. Like Coca-Cola’s Freestyle, the self-serve machine will give customers dozens of combinations to create for their perfectly personalized condiment mash-up. It’s expected to arrive in restaurants in late 2023 to early 2024.

