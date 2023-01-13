Housekeeping House Cleaning Products and Tools Declutter Your Cleaning Cabinets with Help from These Genius Spray Bottle Hangers—and They're Only $9 Keep your household cleaners out of sight but always on hand. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on January 13, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Forget spring cleaning. After many moments of reflection, the beginning of a new year feels like a fresh start all around, especially in the decluttering department. It's easy to get hung up on tidying that unsightly junk drawer, reworking the pantry, , or giving your oven a thorough scrubbing. Organizing your cleaning supplies, however, is probably at the bottom of that list, but the storage of household cleaners is both a clutter and a safety concern. Amazon shoppers recommend Command Strips Spray Bottle Hangers as a space-saving solution for neatly storing your cleaners conveniently within reach yet out of sight. You can grab the set of two organizing hangers on sale for $9. The plastic hooks are equipped with two sticky strips to hold them in place, allowing them to hold up to 2.5 pounds or 32 ounces each without the need for any tools. Simply make sure that your door, wall, or cabinet is clean, peel the liner off, and press it into place. Amazon Buy It: Command Strips Two-Pack Spray Bottle Hangers, $9 (was $11), Amazon Though the bottle hooks are incredibly durable, they're damage-free and can easily be used on solid, smooth, and painted surfaces like varnished wood, metal, glass, tile, cinder block, and laminate. However, Command doesn't recommend them for wallpaper, textured, or brick walls as the hooks won't adhere properly. You can also reuse your bottle holders by applying new Command Refill Strips. Score Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses, and More for Up to 82% Off During Wayfair's Surplus Sale One shopper used the spray bottle hangers to organize their cluttered cleaning closet and remarked that using them "opened up a lot of shelf space to better organize everything." It also made it "much easier" to sort their cleaning supplies and find exactly what they needed. Another reviewer called them an "incredible find" for their "limited space" after successfully decluttering their laundry room. If you're looking for a small-space-friendly way to keep your supply closet or cabinets in check, consider the Command Strips Spray Bottle Hangers. More Must-Shop Products Make 2023 Your Most Organized Year Yet with These 10 Items from Amazon’s Newest Storefront Pro Chefs and Home Cooks Alike Swear by These Best-Selling Silicone Oven Mitts—and They’re on Sale Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Touchless Stationary Vacuum Makes Cleaning Up Pet Hair and Dirt 'a Breeze' Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit