Declutter Your Cleaning Cabinets with Help from These Genius Spray Bottle Hangers—and They're Only $9

Forget spring cleaning. After many moments of reflection, the beginning of a new year feels like a fresh start all around, especially in the decluttering department. It's easy to get hung up on tidying that unsightly junk drawer, reworking the pantry, , or giving your oven a thorough scrubbing. Organizing your cleaning supplies, however, is probably at the bottom of that list, but the storage of household cleaners is both a clutter and a safety concern.

Amazon shoppers recommend Command Strips Spray Bottle Hangers as a space-saving solution for neatly storing your cleaners conveniently within reach yet out of sight. You can grab the set of two organizing hangers on sale for $9. The plastic hooks are equipped with two sticky strips to hold them in place, allowing them to hold up to 2.5 pounds or 32 ounces each without the need for any tools. Simply make sure that your door, wall, or cabinet is clean, peel the liner off, and press it into place.

Amazon

Buy It: Command Strips Two-Pack Spray Bottle Hangers, $9 (was $11), Amazon

Though the bottle hooks are incredibly durable, they're damage-free and can easily be used on solid, smooth, and painted surfaces like varnished wood, metal, glass, tile, cinder block, and laminate. However, Command doesn't recommend them for wallpaper, textured, or brick walls as the hooks won't adhere properly. You can also reuse your bottle holders by applying new Command Refill Strips.

One shopper used the spray bottle hangers to organize their cluttered cleaning closet and remarked that using them "​​opened up a lot of shelf space to better organize everything." It also made it "much easier" to sort their cleaning supplies and find exactly what they needed. Another reviewer called them an "incredible find" for their "limited space" after successfully decluttering their laundry room.

If you're looking for a small-space-friendly way to keep your supply closet or cabinets in check, consider the Command Strips Spray Bottle Hangers.