It’s no secret that the ’70s are back. From wicker furniture to disco balls and maximalist designs, homeowners are increasingly drawing inspiration from the fun and eclectic designs of the 1970s. One of the newest ’70s-inspired trends to hit the interior design world is the return of colorful plumbing fixtures like toilets, bathtubs, and sinks. In fact, Kohler recently announced the return of two of its most popular archived colors—Spring Green and Peachblow—which will make their official debut in summer 2023.

If the thought of colorful plumbing fixtures gives you frightening flashbacks to your grandmother’s color-washed salmon pink bathroom, don’t worry. This colorful trend is back in a more sophisticated and modern way than ever before. Here’s what you need to know about the colorful plumbing trend, including tips for implementing it in your own home.

Christina Reichl Photography / Getty Images

What’s Behind the Return of Colorful Plumbing?

What’s old is new again in interior design, so makes sense that we’d one day see the return of colorful plumbing fixtures. After decades of whitewashed interiors, homeowners are embracing color at home in a multitude of different ways.

“The comeback of colorful porcelain plumbing fixtures is part of a larger trend towards bolder and more expressive home decor,” says Billy Ceglia of Billy Ceglia Designs. “As people spend more time at home, they are looking for ways to inject more personality and character into their spaces, and colorful plumbing fixtures provide an opportunity to do just that.”

Additionally, we’ve seen an increasing amount of homeowners use interior design to spice up traditionally utilitarian spaces in the home such as bathrooms, kitchens, and even laundry rooms.

“We continue to see the bathroom evolve into a space of expression where homeowners are willing to take a little bit more risk,” says Alyssa Wilterdink, senior marketing manager at Kohler. “Reinvigorating interiors through color can add a sophisticated juxtaposition that is familiar and harmonious, yet surprising and engaging.”

Veres Szilard / Getty Images

A Modern Take on a Nostalgic Style

Colorful plumbing fixtures may be back in style, but they look a lot different in 2023 than they did several decades ago. So what makes this trend different this time around? In short, manufacturers are offering more colors and designs than ever before, with sleek and modern styles and hues.

“The vintage plumbing re-releases from Kohler and other brands are designed with sleeker shapes, minimalist lines, and modern finishes that create a fresh take on the ’70s style,” says Alessia Lamonaca, owner and lead designer at New Mode Home. Customization is also readily available for homeowners who are looking for something specific to add to their home.

Laura Moss

How to Style Colorful Plumbing Fixtures

Adding a colorful sink, toilet, or bathtub to your home is a big investment, so it’s a good idea to think carefully about how you will style this kind of fixture in your home before you make the leap. Here are a few expert-approved tips to make colorful plumbing work in your home.

Choose the Right Room

If this is your first time experimenting with colorful fixtures and you’re feeling unsure about making the switch in your primary bathroom, consider testing it out in a smaller, less significant room of the home first.

“I would recommend using it in kids bathrooms, a powder bath near your entertaining space/bar, pool bathrooms, or even guest bathrooms—places where you may not be spending a ton of time but are a great opportunity to do something fun,” says Maren Baker of Maren Baker Design.

Opt for Subdued Tones

Colorful plumbing fixtures are now available in a range of different colors, from pastel shades to bold jewel tones and everything in between. In order to keep your space from feeling dated, Lamonaca recommends opting for “colorful fixtures in more subdued tones such as pastel blues, greens, and pinks [rather] than bright, bold hues.” This will keep the design feeling fresh and modern rather than kitschy and overdone.

Carry Color Throughout the Space

“When committing to a bold color on a fixture, it’s important to complement that with other elements in the room: the wallpaper, paint, or tile,” says Rosanna Bassford, founder and principal designer of Eggshell Home.

This will help the fixture look intentional and well thought out rather than just trendy and isolated in the room. Consider carrying color throughout the room using accessories like artwork, hardware, linens (think bath towels, shower curtains, floor mats, etc.), and other decor along with more permanent options like wall color and tiles.

Add Balance With Neutral Tones

Be sure to incorporate some neutral tones in the space to complement a colorful fixture and create some balance. For example, choose a neutral wall color, countertops, or flooring, advises Lamonaca. “This will create a harmonious and balanced look while still making a statement,” she says.

Pair With Timeless Materials

To prevent colorful plumbing from feeling outdated, it’s always a good idea to pair it with timeless materials like wood, tile, and marble, advises Ceglia. The idea is to pair a potentially trendy piece with classic materials that will help to keep the design feeling stylish and relevant, no matter what year it is.

Edmund Barr

Is Colorful Plumbing a Passing Fad?

Designers seem to agree that like the colorful plumbing trends of the mid to late-20th century, it’s likely only a matter of time before colorful fixtures go back out of style. But that doesn’t mean this trend isn’t worth trying if you are looking to add a fun splash of color to your space. Besides, if we’ve learned anything about trends, colorful plumbing fixtures will be back in style again in the near future anyway.

“As with any trend, it’s important to consider your own personal style and preferences before incorporating it into your home,” says Ceglia. “If you love the look of colorful plumbing fixtures and can see yourself living with them for years to come, then go for it! If you’re unsure, consider starting small with accessories or smaller fixtures before making a larger commitment.”

