Choosing your bedding is arguably the most exciting, daunting part of styling a bedroom, whether you just moved or want to change up your space. The safe choice is to keep it neutral and go with a white or cream comforter and a matching set of sheets, but if you really want to make an impression (and add an element of fun), opt for colorful or patterned bedding.

Colorful bedscapes are becoming a notable trend, as more people are embracing maximalist styles. Take gingham, for example: According to experts at Piglet in Bed, since the emergence of cottagecore, decorating with gingham has taken over the interior world with searches for “gingham sheets” increasing by 30% year over year in the U.S.

“In the last year, we’ve noticed a real shift away from people opting solely for neutrals or lighter shades—oatmeal and sage green were always our most popular—to our customers daring to be bolder with color,” says Rhiannon Johns, interior designer and head of brand at Piglet in Bed. “We added four new shades to our linen bedding range earlier this year: honey, botanical green, elderberry, and dusk blue, and they immediately found themselves in our top 10 most popular hues.”

On TikTok, a search for “colorful bedding” brings up a plethora of results showing people swapping out their neutral blankets and sheets for olive greens, buttery yellows, and lilacs. Some are even mixing and matching different shades together to create an energetic, playful palette.

“Your bed is likely the focal point and largest piece in your bedroom, which means that it sets the tone and dictates the feel of the whole room,” says home expert Lindsay O’Brien in a TikTok for Etsy, which now has more than 800,000 views. “Changing up the color is going to have the biggest impact and give you the most bang for your buck when you’re looking for a quick refresh.”

In this video, creator honeyidressedthepug redresses her bed with red gingham sheets, pale green pillows, a light pink duvet cover and a colorful geometric blanket.

“Instead of opting for a monocolor look, our customers are taking each shade and mixing and matching it with other colors in our collection,” Johns says.

Color also has the power to set a tone or feeling in your space: blues and greens can depict a sense of calm, yellows and oranges make you feel happy and energized, and reds and pinks create a romantic mood. Using the color wheel can help you decide on the kind of palette or scheme you want to go with: monochromatic, analogous, triadic, or complementary.

“If you are a fan of playful interiors, choose eccentric colors such as orchid or burgundy red to create a dreamy, romantic look to your bedscape,” Johns says.

You don’t have to go all out with a bold comforter to join in on the colorful bedding trend, though. If you’re not ready to give up your white duvet cover just yet, find a set of patterned sheets and dress your bed so that they’re peeking out at the top. Even investing in different colored throw pillows can be enough to change the feel of the room.

To sum it up, the best way to accomplish this maximalist style is by incorporating your personality into your decor. And when doing so, whether you gravitate toward gingham or a bright, monochrome look, you might as well start off in your most personal space—your bed.

