The 2024 colors of the year are here, and we're already swooning for the stunning shades. Earthy, nature-inspired tones will be especially big, according to the color experts that release their predictions each fall. This year's trend forecast features earth tones like terra-cotta and moody forestcore-inspired picks that include a rich deep green.



And while we still love the bold, expressive paint colors of 2023, we're already planning to incorporate this year's shades into our next renovation projects. These are all the 2024 colors of the year that have been announced so far. We expect many more to be released throughout the season, so check back for more color inspiration.

Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Persimmon by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Cheery Persimmon (HGSW6339) is designed to bring lightness and energy to the gathering spaces of your home. It's bright without being overwhelming, thanks to neutral, pastel-like undertones that provide a warm, welcoming feel.

"Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation," said Ashley Banbury, Sherwin-Williams' color marketing manager, in a press release. "The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life.”

Along with Persimmon, the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams brand released a color collection featuring nine additional shades designed to be effortlessly mixed and matched. The collection includes happy citrus shades—like Persimmon and Friendly Yellow—along with soothing neutrals, such as Pearly White, Cyberspace, and Softer Tan.

“The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is restful and restorative with an expressive touch to showcase unique personal style—bringing a sense of comfort into the home with a new, refreshed outlook," Banbury says.

Courtesy of Dutch Boy Paints

Ironside by Dutch Boy

Embrace the moody paint color trend with Ironside (422-7DB) by Dutch Boy. The deep olive shade is a grounding yet statement-making neutral that's perfect for cozy lounge spaces—think bedrooms, dens, and living rooms. "We're taking a comforting approach; embracing restoration and nature, while bringing harmony into the home," said Dutch Boy's senior brand manager Michelle Bangs in a press release.

The nature-inspired hue is part of the brand's 2024 trend forecast, which is all about embracing relaxation, curating your individual style, and living in the moment. Suggested paint pairings include Sanded Grout, Whale's Tail, and Strawberry Shade.