Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol That May Contain Bacteria

The recall affects several Pine-Sol products and scents. It was issued because of the potential presence of a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

By
Lauren Phillips
Photo of editor Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.
Published on October 27, 2022

Clorox has recalled approximately 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol after discovering that some products may contain bacteria, including a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The recall, issued October 25, 2022, affects several different Pine-Sol scents and products, though Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not affected by the recall. Consumers should immediately stop using the Pine-Sol products affected by the recall.

Recalled Pine-Sol products in 2022

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The voluntary recall affects three Pine-Sol product lines and several scents. The impacted products are: Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners. The recalled products were produced between January 2021 and September 2022, according to Clorox’s press release issued through the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). (Clorox is Pine-Sol’s parent company.)

According to Clorox’s press release, testing identified bacteria in certain recalled products. These products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can lead to infection. No illnesses from the recalled products have been reported, according to Clorox’s release.

What to Do If You Have Any of the Recalled Pine-Sol Products

Check your Pine-Sol products to see if they are any of the impacted cleaners and scents. Date codes on the affected bottles begin with the prefix A4, and the first five digits are less than 22249 (which represents products produced before September 2022). The affected products were sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces and sold by various major national retailers.

Recalled Pine-Sol Products:

  • Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean scent
  • Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Sparkling Wave scent
  • Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lemon Fresh scent
  • CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Lavender Clean scent
  • CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Sparkling Wave scent
  • CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Lemon Fresh scent
  • CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Orange Energy scent
  • Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner

If you have any of the affected products, stop using them immediately. Take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code. If you have multiple impacted products, take a photo of every bottle’s UPC code and a photo of every bottle’s date code. (You can see how to photograph the items at PineSolRecall.com.) Once you have the photos, dispose of the product in its container. You should not empty out the bottle first. Instead, toss the bottle with cleaner inside into your household trash to dispose of it.

You can contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price (if you have a receipt from the purchase) or a refund of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, if you don’t have a receipt. To contact Pine-Sol for your refund, visit PineSolRecall.com to complete the consumers form online. You will need to submit your name, address, and other contact information, name your product UPC, supply a mailing address for your refund check, and upload photos of your affected products. You can also call toll-free at 855-378-4982; call centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET after October 26.

What Is Pseudomonas aeruginosa?

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a type of Pseudomonas—a bacteria found commonly in the environment, often in soil and in water. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the type that most often causes infections in humans, according to the CDC. This bacteria can be spread by exposure to contaminated water, soil, or other surfaces. The CDC recommends thorough hand washing and surface and environmental cleaning to avoid infection from this bacteria. Pseudomonas aeruginosa most commonly causes infection in those with weakened immune systems, Clorox says, and doesn’t typically affect those with healthy immune systems.

To learn more about this recall, visit PineSolRecall.com or see Clorox’s press release on the CPSC website.

