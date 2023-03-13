Housekeeping House Cleaning Products and Tools Here's Every Winner from Our 2023 Clean House Awards We sprayed. We washed. We tackled gigantic messes of our own making. All to see which new products would emerge as the best upgrades for your cleaning caddy. By Katy Kiick Condon, Katy Kiick Condon Instagram Katy Kiick Condon is a home and lifestyle editor for Better Homes & Gardens focused on interior design, cleaning, DIY projects and crafts, and all-things holiday and entertaining. Katy has hundreds of hours invested in testing cleaning equipment and products (just ask, and she'll introduce you to your perfect robot-vac match). She has hands-on DIY experience, including wood working, outdoor gardening and building projects, crafts, and painting.   Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on March 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The ideal cleaning caddy? An ever-evolving lineup of products, tools, and solutions that makes cleaning, well, less of a chore. Our editors dusted, vacuumed, and cleaned with more than 100 new products, testing their efficacy and ease of use to determine what really deserves a spot in your cleaning closet. Our testers put each product to use in their own homes, swapping their typical cleaning routines with new spritzes, sprays, and tools. We designed head-to-head tests and even made some messes of our own, including nightmare spills like stuck-on Velveeta, old toothpaste, and even glitter. None was a match for these powerhouses. So whether you have near-empty bottles, are trying to make some sustainable swaps, or simply want to try something new, we confidently crown these the best cleaning products of 2023. Marty Baldwin Best Dish Cleaners That pile of dishes doesn't seem so daunting with these winners in your cleaning caddy. Powerful grime fighters helped our testers reduce elbow grease and made doing dishes a breeze. Marty Baldwin Best Plastic-Free Dish Soap We love how simple yet effective this solid soap is: All you need is a sturdy-bristle brush and a little bit of water for eco-friendly dishwashing. Plus, the plastic-free bar (complete with minimal, plastic-free packaging) is hefty enough to replace up to three bottles of traditional dish soap. Buy It: The Bare Home Solid Dish Soap ($20, The Bare Home) Marty Baldwin Best Dish Soap This super-sudsy soap is coupled with calming fragrance to create a mood-boosting ambience. And testers loved how its plant-based formula cut grease like a charm. Buy It: Therapy Clean Dish Soap ($4, Therapy Clean) Marty Baldwin Best Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Duo Mix and match these eco-friendly powerhouses for a greener routine. The pods are more than effective, and the booster delivers on its high-shine promise, but use them together for an optimum green clean. "The combo even got the peanut butter off my knives!" says food editor Jan Miller. Buy It: Seventh Generation Power+ Dishwasher Detergent Packs ($14, Grove Collaborative); Seventh Generation Power+ Dishwasher Detergent Booster ($9, Target) Marty Baldwin Best Heavy-Duty Dishwasher Pods Our testers were impressed by the ability of these dishwasher pods to remove caked-on food, even without pre-rinsing. It also left glasses glistening and spot-free. Buy It: Cascade Platinum Plus ($20 for 52 count, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Dish Wand This uber-effective tool packs lots of features into a small wand. The sturdy sponge head, complete with a built-in dish scraper, can easily be replaced, and the soap-dispensing base is self-draining and easy to stand up. Use it in warm water for a softer foam head or try it in cold water to make it firmer. It definitely lives up to the as-seen-on-TV hype. Buy It: Scrub Daddy Dish Daddy ($8, Target) Marty Baldwin Best Eco-Friendly Sponges Scotch-Brite updated its Greener Clean line, and these work so well, they're worth the switch from regular wipes or sponges. They’re dye-free and made from plant-based or recycled materials (even the packaging). Buy It: Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Reusable Sponge Cloths ($7 for 12, Amazon); Recycled Scrubbing Circles ($3 for 3, Amazon); Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges ($5 for 6, Amazon); Dual-Action Scrub & Wipe ($6 for 6, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Surface Cleaners Discover our picks for cleaning everyday spills, guarding against germs and viruses, and preventing a few messes from ever getting started. Marty Baldwin Best Cleaning Concentrate Testers raved about this take-it-anywhere cleaner that works on most surfaces—even glass. The reusable and recyclable aluminum bottle also received high marks. And the minimal packaging was a major plus. Buy It: Method All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate Kit ($18, Method) Marty Baldwin Best Disinfectant This reliable spray can disinfect pretty much any germ-collecting surface. And it's safe for where kids and pets play. Remotes, yoga mats, light switches, and stinky insoles have met their match. Buy It: FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectant Spray ($7, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best All-Purpose Cleaner We tried, and failed, to create a mess that this plant-powered cleaner couldn't handle. In fact, it was no match for our biggest challenge: stuck-on Velveeta cheese, which it conquered with ease. Use it at full strength or dilute it for smaller jobs. Buy It: Lift Multi-Surface Cleaner by V-Wholesalers ($18, V-Wholesalers) Marty Baldwin Best Cleaning Wipes This classic got an eco-friendly upgrade: The strong wipes are just as sturdy but are now made from plant-based fibers, making them compostable and biodegradable. And their canister is recyclable in most curbside recycling programs. Buy It: Lysol Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers ($6, Walmart) Marty Baldwin Best Kitchen Cleaners These tough problem-solvers keep your kitchen clean, tackling stinky trash, dried food spatters, and lingering odors. Marty Baldwin Best Garbage Deodorizer This refillable pod is made from plant-based oils that successfully kept odors inside the trash can. Say goodbye to that funky garbage stink. Buy It: Simplehuman Odorsorb Pod Starter Pack ($20, simplehuman) Marty Baldwin Best Kitchen Counter Cleaner This salt-based HOCI (short for hypochlorous acid) cleaner easily tackles fresh or dried-on messes and disinfects, all while being safe for food-contact surfaces. That means no need to rinse after using. Use it inside refrigerators or directly on countertops. Buy It: Morton Pro Salt-Based Cleaner for Kitchen and Counter ($12, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Air Freshener Say goodbye to pesky cooking odors. "I love pan-seared salmon but hate the lingering fishy smell. This odor fighter is citrusy enough to cover up smells without being overpowering," says features editor Diana Dickinson. Buy It: Febreze Air Kitchen ($4, Walmart) Marty Baldwin Best Bathroom Cleaners You can ditch the bleach thanks to these bathroom-cleaning alternatives. Sustainable swaps, fun foams, and bacteria sidekicks (thank you, probiotics) make quick work of cleaning your bathroom. Marty Baldwin Best for Bathroom Maintenance Keep this cleaner within reach of your shower to spritz after bathing. Its plant-derived probiotic formula means microbes will continue to clean—and excitedly "eat" stuck-on soap scum and mildew—even after you walk away. Buy It: Mrs. Meyer's Probiotic Daily Shower Spray ($7, Grove Collaborative) Marty Baldwin Best All-Over Bathroom Cleaner This cleaning concentrate specializes in bathrooms: Just add water to the refillable bottle and twist on a pod for a foaming deep clean. Use it for a variety of bathroom surfaces, including glass and mirrors. Buy It: Clorox Bathroom Foamer Refillable Cleaner Starter Kit ($10 with 3 refills, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Eco-Friendly Toilet Cleaner Watching this green-powered toilet cleaner actually got our testers excited to clean their toilets. The simple drop-in pod foams and bubbles, cleaning like magic. The plastic-free pods were just as effective, if not more so, as their traditional toilet-cleaning counterparts—no scrubbing required! Buy It: EC30 Toilet Cleaner ($29 for 15, EC30) Marty Baldwin Best Cleaners for Pet Messes Gain a few new ideas for making pet care a little easier (and certainly better smelling). Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Best Spray Cleaner for Pet Stains Dried-up pet stains were no match for this simple yet mighty spray. Testers couldn't locate where the former stains were, even when they searched. Buy It: Rocco & Roxie Extreme Stain and Odor Eliminator ($26, PetSmart) Hoover Best Powered Cleaner for Pet Stains We love the new and improved update on this stain solution; A battery upgrade means no more fighting with cords. Its strong suction coupled with a headlight and assortment of attachments made easy work of even old stains. Buy It: Hoover ONEPWR CleanSlate ($250, available April 1 at Walmart) Marty Baldwin Best Hard-Floor Cleaner for Pet Messes One formula for cats, one for pups—and both work great at cutting odors and cleaning fresh and set pet messes. The difference? The cat formulation has an enzymatic formula (microbes continue to clean, even once you're finished); the dog formulation specializes in oxy-powered stain removal. Buy It: Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, Dog Formulation ($11, Amazon); Bona Pet System Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, Cat Formulation ($11, Amazon) Best Spray for Pet Smells Spritz this refreshing spray on your dog's bed between washes or directly on your dog to deodorize. Our testers were blown away by the scent, so much so, that they could have used it on themselves. Bonus points for the easy-to-distribute fine mist and citronella to help ward off pests. Buy It: Saint Olio Aromatic Dog Refresher ($32, Saint Olio) Marty Baldwin Best Carpet Cleaner for Pet Owners The powder is super-fine, so it can easily get deep into carpet pile. Just sprinkle on and vacuum up to brighten and refresh carpets—and leave the entire room smelling fresh. Buy It: Aunt Fannie's Carpet Refresher For Homes With Cats ($11, Grove Collaborative) Marty Baldwin Best Pet Hair Remover This reusable hair and lint remover magically lifts fur (even the hairs you can't see!) from soft surfaces. Caitlin Sole, home editor and owner of a Great Pyrenees, says, “I tested on black jeans (aka hair magnets), the car we drive to doggie daycare, and on the sofa. I was amazed! No more throwing away sheet after sheet of lint rollers." Buy It: BLACK + DECKER Pet Hair Remover ($25, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Floor Cleaners House size? Stairs? Flooring material? We break down the most versatile vacuum and mop options to suit a range of floor plans and budgets. Dyson / Gina Girardi Best Splurge-Worthy Stick Vacuum This lightweight yet feature-heavy workhorse is back with a few new upgrades. The trigger has been replaced with an on/off button, making it more ergonomic and easier to navigate with. There's also a head for cleaning carpet and a laser-lighted one for hard floors that tells you how many particles you're picking up. Buy It: Dyson V12 Detect Slim ($550, Best Buy) BLACK + DECKER / Emily Herard Best Budget-Friendly Stick Vacuum When used as a stick vacuum or converted into a hand vacuum, this powerful device easily picked up cereal, dirt, and glitter. Testers were amazed by its suction power, battery-life length, and maneuverability, noting that it cut cleaning time significantly. Buy It: BLACK + DECKER Powerseries Extreme MAX ($174, Amazon) Best Splurge-Worthy Self-Empty Stick Vacuum You might actually want to leave this sleek vacuum sitting out, with its luxe design and unique colors. But it isn't just about looks: This strong-suction vacuum cleans great and is suited for allover use thanks to the bonus battery and array of attachments. The included cleaning caddy stores the attachments, making it easy to clean from room to room. Plus, a detachable mophead is available. Buy It: Samsung Bespoke Jet ($500, Amazon) Megan Tsao / Shark Best Budget-Friendly Self-Empty Stick Vacuum This stick vacuum is both sleek and strong, and the self-emptying base and charging station have an impressively small footprint—practically no setup required. But don't let the size fool you. "You can really get into some tight spots, even without the stick section attached," says executive editor Oma Ford. Buy It: Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System ($330, The Home Depot) Marty Baldwin Best Carpet Shampooer Not only did this brighten dingy carpet and clean fresh stains, but it also removed old, dried-up residue that other products weren't able to get up. Additional highlights include easy cleanup after use, effortless maneuverability, and a lightweight design. Buy It: Tineco CARPET ONE ($499, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Traditional Mop Buy it for the easy-wring spinner; love it for the washable head and bucket with measurements and a pour spout. This mop did a great job wringing out excess water. Its simple yet effective design even picked up pet fur. Buy It: Libman Tornado Spin Mop System ($38, Walmart) Marty Baldwin Best Pad Mop The classic Swiffer we know and love got an upgrade: It's still light, flexible, and simple to use, but new pads with coarse scrubbing strips make short work of tough messes. It offers a mop-and-bucket cleaning in a fraction of the time and with less fuss. Buy It: Swiffer PowerMop ($30, Swiffer) Marty Baldwin Best Splurge-Worthy Robot Vacuum/Mop With stellar mapping and smart sensors, this bot easily switches between vacuuming and mopping. And the self-empty system means when the dustbin is full, it goes back to the dock, empties, and continues where it left off. "The best part? It really works. My floors have never been so clean," says senior editor Lauren Phillips. Buy It: iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop ($849, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Budget-Friendly Robot Vacuum/Mop This effective robot can vacuum, mop, or do both at the same time. Manually switch to the desired clean mode, then walk away as the robot moves about without bumping into things. Buy It: BISSELL SpinWave R5 Robotic Mop and Vacuum ($550, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Laundry Products These winners make it easy to clean and care for your clothes and linens, whether whites, colors, or delicates. Plus, they have a range of scents to suit every preference. Marty Baldwin Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Pod Plastic-free from container to wrapper and made from biodegradable, plant-based ingredients, these pods earned an A+ from the Environmental Working Group and from our testers. The potent, stain-fighting formula eliminated stains, and the pod dissolved nicely even in cold water. "They rivaled the stain-fighting power of the non-eco products! I'm impressed!" says senior home editor Monika Eyers. Buy It: AspenClean Unscented Laundry Pods ($20 for 36 pods, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Laundry Smell Enhancer This laundry helper eliminates odors stuck in fabric and leaves them with a pleasant yet not-too-overpowering scent. Even deep sniffs couldn't detect leftover odors. Buy It: Downy Rinse & Refresh ($7 for 25.5 fl. oz, Target) Best Laundry Stain Remover This stain remover begins to eliminate blemishes as soon as it hits the fabric, so you can watch buildup disappear in front of your eyes. We also like the easy-spray trigger and the slender bottle. Buy It: 365 by Whole Foods Market Laundry Stain Remover ($7, available in store at Whole Foods Market) Marty Baldwin Best Scented Laundry Pod These pods left laundry smelling great without leaving any stains behind. They also did an excellent job removing odors from stinky workout clothes and other smelly items and eliminated stains with ease. Buy It: Gain + Odor Defense Super Fresh Blast Flings Laundry Detergent ($20 for 81 pods, Amazon) Marty Baldwin Best Fabric Shaver We de-pilled sweaters and spiffed up upholstery around the house to make our favorite things look new again. “My cat used the arm of my sofa as a scratching post, but a few passes with this, and you can hardly tell,” says home editor Katy Kiick Condon. It’s extremely effective, rechargeable, and simple to use. 