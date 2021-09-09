Make This Budget-Friendly Christmas Star Wreath Using Leftover Wrapping Paper

With a little glue and a few folds, humble scrapbooking paper becomes the intricate pinwheels of this eye-catching Christmas wreath . Make your own metallic holiday wreath for under $15—including the ribbon and wreath form. Before assembling, trim the tips of each pinwheel quadrant using a template for a star-inspired look. This easy handmade wreath idea is best displayed on a covered porch or inside away from the elements. To store, we recommend using a sturdy wreath box ($14, Joann ) to ensure the paper stars keep their shape.

The most difficult part of creating this DIY Christmas wreath is mastering the folding technique. Watch the video a few times and practice on scrap paper before starting on the final project.

To create one star, you'll need two matching sheets of scrapbook paper ($13, Michaels ). Fold one sheet in half and in half again in the opposite direction to create quadrants; unfold. Cut the sheet in half along one fold to create two 6x12-inch rectangles. Repeat with the other sheet. Fold in a long edge of the paper rectangle ½ inch; unfold and apply glue to the wrong side. Adhere the glued edge to the opposite long edge to form a tube. With the seam placed at the center, crease the long edges. Cut the creased tube in half so you have two 6x2¾-inch segments. Fold in the long edges of each segment ½ inch. Open the folds and invert to create folds similar to the sides of a paper bag. Fold the section in half widthwise, and glue together.

Repeat the process with the remaining 6x12-inch rectangles so you have eight folded sections. Working in pairs, glue the folded sections together to make four quadrants. To create a star shape, cut the cardstock scrap into a template that's the same size as the glued quadrants and trim it into a Christmas tree-like design. Trace and cut the design from each quadrant. Glue the four quadrants together to create a pinwheel-style star. Repeat the process to create nine more stars. Hot-glue the stars to the wire floral ring. Hang the finished wreath with a ribbon.