A classic Christmas village lit up with glowing lights is one of our favorite ways to decorate for the holidays. Christmas villages have been a holiday tradition for decades (we've been featuring them since the 1966 edition of BH&G's Christmas Ideas book), but they've become increasingly popular over the last few years. In fact, Christmas village trees are one of this year's hottest trends. And now, you can bring the magic of a tiny holiday village to your front door by adding the colorful houses to a simple evergreen Christmas wreath.

We'll show you how to decorate your own miniature cardboard village houses and attach them to the front of a pretty flocked wreath. Add decorative bottle brush trees and battery-operated fairy lights for a magical, twinkling winter front door decoration.

How to Make a Winter Village Wreath

Supplies Needed

24-inch faux evergreen wreath

Battery-powered fairy lights

Florists wire

Flocking spray

Miniature paper mache house set

Acrylic paint

Paintbrush

Drill

Bottle brush trees

Ribbon

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to assemble your winter village wreath. You should be able to complete the finished wreath in under an hour (not including drying time).

Step 1: Prep the Wreath

Editor's Tip: To determine the best wreath size, first measure the width of your door. The ideal sized wreath will measure at least 12 inches less than the width of your door. For example, for a standard 36-inch wide door, a 24-inch wreath is the perfect size.

Step 2: Paint Village Houses

To create the winter village, look for a set of paper mache or cardboard miniature houses ($31 for a 12-pack, Etsy). You'll want to find houses that are as lightweight as possible. (Miniature ceramic village ornaments are popular right now, but they'll weigh down the wreath too much.) Once you've got your houses laid out on the wreath, paint each one with bright acrylic paint in any color scheme you like. We used shades of pink, orange, and green. Let the houses dry completely.

Step 3: Assemble the Wreath

Use a basic drill ($28, Target) to drill two small holes in the back of your painted cardboard houses. Feed small pieces of florists wire through the holes and wire the houses to the front of the wreath however you like. Once you've attached all the houses, use more florists wire to add small bottlebrush trees to the wreath as well. Use a wire-edged ribbon to create a looped pom-pom bow and attach it to the bottom of the wreath using florists wire. When you're done, carefully pick up the wreath to make sure everything is securely attached, then switch on the twinkle lights and hang the wreath.