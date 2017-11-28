Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This DIY eucalyptus wreath is the perfect base wreath for any season or decor style and we'll show you just how easy it is to make. Dress it up with different seasonal accents for a look that will work all year round.

Sure, a wreath of seeded eucalyptus branches is pretty, but it's also versatile! It's the perfect way to decorate for any season. Create a wreath that perfectly fits your space, and then add accents that match your decor. Tuck sprigs of berries, pinecones, and even felt flowers into the wreath to create the perfect custom piece.

We love seeded eucalyptus because it has pretty, full leaves as well as a natural color variation in the seeds and stems. But if you prefer the look of standard eucalyptus, feel free to swap it out. Our simple wreath is built on an embroidery hoop base. Embroidery hoops are often sold in sets of graduated sizes, so consider making a family of these eucalyptus wreaths to display as a group. Just follow the directions below to make your own simple wreath in under an hour.

How to Make a Eucalyptus Wreath

Supplies Needed

Embroidery hoop

Seeded eucalyptus branches (check floral supply wholesalers)

Floral wire or floral tape

Wire snips

Ribbon

Scissors

Seasonal accessories

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to make your own eucalyptus wreath. You should be able to complete the project in under an hour.

Step 1: Attach Eucalyptus Branches to Embroidery Hoop

To create the base wreath, gather several eucalyptus branches and use floral wire to join them at the stems to make bunches of branches. Make several of these clusters and layer them over the top of a Wood Embroidery Hoop ($2, Michaels). Use more floral wire or Floral Tape ($3, Michaels) to attach each bundle to the hoop, overlapping the bundles to hide the stems. When you've attached bundles all the way around, fill in any empty areas with additional branches.

Step 2: Add Embellishments

Now's your chance to really personalize your wreath! Go all-natural and add sprigs of berries, leaves and pinecones, or opt for crafted elements, like felt flowers. This is the perfect opportunity to pull in colors from your existing décor. If you're hanging the wreath inside, choose embellishments that tie into other elements in the room. If you're hanging your wreath on the front door, consider adding colors or flowers that match the plants on your porch.

