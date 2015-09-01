49 Pretty Christmas Wreaths to DIY Now

Crafting these decoupaged Christmas ornaments is the perfect project to use up that stash of scraps from old rolls of wrapping paper. Punctuate the arrangement with a scattering of faux berries from the botanical aisle of the crafts supply store. A candy-striped pom-pom bow is a finishing touch for this pretty-as-a-present faux boxwood wreath.

Editor's Tip: To decoupage ornaments, cut stips of paper. Brush decoupage medium onto a portion of the ornament and on paper strips. Press and repeat until the ornament is covered. Brush on a top coat of decoupage medium and let dry. Use florists wire to secure ornaments to the wreath.