49 Pretty Christmas Wreaths to DIY Now
Farmhouse Wreath
This DIY white berry wreath starts with an inexpensive grapevine wreath. Simply weave cut artificial berry stems through the form and secure with florists wire. Finish the rustic wreath with a simple blue velvet ribbon bow and hang your wreath using a removable hook.
Fresh Succulent Christmas Wreath
Gorgeous and fresh succulents during the holidays are a perfect winter welcome. Usher guests into your home for Christmas by displaying a double-hooped display of succulents. It's oh-so-simple to make your own Christmas wreath like this—just secure the succulents using floral pins and accentuate with winter berries and greenery. For the best homemade wreath, add a simple sign with a bit of Christmas cheer.
Copper Hula-Hoop Christmas Wreath
The homemade wreath idea perfectly combines inexpensive yet elegant, and guests will never guess what it’s made from. Take two hula hoops (yes, hula hoops) and transform them with copper spray paint. Tie greenery like pine, eucalyptus, and lamb’s ear to the wreath (though we recommend using faux greenery for a homemade wreath to last from year to year) then finish with a holiday bow. This larger-than-life Christmas wreath makes the best accent piece on an outer wall or fence.
Pretty Paper Christmas Wreath
This stunning Christmas wreath from Lia Griffith starts with green paper! Download the free template and adhere to a wreath form. Add a copper word to finish this easy DIY wreath.
Ornament Wreath
Crafting these decoupaged Christmas ornaments is the perfect project to use up that stash of scraps from old rolls of wrapping paper. Punctuate the arrangement with a scattering of faux berries from the botanical aisle of the crafts supply store. A candy-striped pom-pom bow is a finishing touch for this pretty-as-a-present faux boxwood wreath.
Editor's Tip: To decoupage ornaments, cut stips of paper. Brush decoupage medium onto a portion of the ornament and on paper strips. Press and repeat until the ornament is covered. Brush on a top coat of decoupage medium and let dry. Use florists wire to secure ornaments to the wreath.
Chalkboard Christmas Wreath
Affix a piece of chalkboard to the back of your holiday wreath and write a festive message on the front. Add a simple Christmas bow and you're done! This homemade Christmas wreath is easy to make your own, and kids will love adding holiday greetings or updating Christmas countdowns as the season arrives.
Gold Hoop Greenery Wreaths
Transform plain gold hoops into a trio of hanging Christmas wreaths. Finish each with a bunch of seasonal greenery, pinecones, and bright berries. Hang these wreaths from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
Red Flower Wreath
With an oval floral oasis as a base, this lush wreath is easy to create. Simply soak the oasis until it's fully wet, then tuck in stems of flowers, berries, and greens trimmed to 3- to 4-inch lengths, clustering each type into free-flowing waves of color. The surprise element here is the radish; wire small bunches to a floral pick and insert the pick. We also used amaryllis, spray and garden roses, protea, Hypericum berries, and mixed evergreens.
Christmas Tree Wreath
Tired of the same old circular Christmas wreath? Craft your own creative Christmas tree-shaped wreath. Lay small cedar wreaths in a triangle tree shape and attach together with wire. Add a “trunk” at the bottom, constructed from a few sticks cut to the same length. Hang from a pretty ribbon tied into a classic bow.
Felt Poinsettia Wreath
Perhaps even more than mistletoe, the poinsettia is the holiday plant. For an alternative to the traditional plants, we made felt poinsettia flowers. Arrange them on a faux eucalyptus wreath and secure with florists wire to add lush, everlasting greenery to your holiday decor.
Metallic Magnolia Wreath
Painted magnolia leaves shine in this pretty Christmas wreath. Paint leaves silver, gold, and champagne for a luxe metallic look. This handmade wreath is perfect for displaying throughout the holiday season.
Pretty Pinecone Christmas Wreath
Simple materials get a textural upgrade, thanks to a little dose of white spray paint to reference a dusting of snow. Vary the coverage of spray paint so some pinecones are fully "snow-covered" and others are lightly dusted. Let dry. Use 8-inch pieces of florist's wire to attach pinecones to a wire wreath form. Hot-glue red jingle bells to the wreath, placing most of them on the full-white pinecones to help the color pop.
DIY Red Berry Wreath
This handmade red berry wreath adds a cheery pop of color to your holiday front porch. Get the look by updating a basic grapevine wreath with seasonal red berries and an oversize bow. Make it even merrier and add small greenery branches or ball ornaments.
Twig Christmas Wreath
Paint a grapevine wreath white (or start with a white wreath). Give a few pinecones a light coat of white spray paint and let dry. Attach the longest sticks to the wreath with a glue gun and fill in with smaller pieces, gluing in place as needed. Spray the whole wreath with light coat of white paint, allowing some of the natural color to show through. Glue on the pinecones, tie on a jute ribbon bow, and add a few cedar sprigs behind the bow.
Red Berry Traditional Wreath
Start with a basic fir form and tuck in bits of berries and more greenery to create an overstuffed yet beautiful Christmas wreath. Keep it casual with unmeasured berry twigs (some long, some short), and a loose, imperfect red bow.
Almond Flower Christmas Wreath
Spare a handful of almonds from the nutcracker and repurpose them as a Christmas wreath embellishment instead. Arrange the nuts in flower shapes and hot-glue them to a moss wreath (our wreath is accented with grapevine). Add a cranberry to the center of each flower and finish with simple red cording bow.
Greenery Wreath
We'll show you how to make your own Christmas wreath using greenery! Display it through the holiday season and into spring—this long-lasting wreath can be customized with your favorite faux flowers, berries, and ribbon.
Metallic Magnolia Wreath
Embellish a store-bought magnolia leaf wreath with metallic spray paint and twigs. Spray-paint the wreath silver, letting some of the leaves' green and brown hues to show through. (We used a 24-inch wreath.) Let the paint dry. Cut white branches into 8-inch and 15-inch lengths. Following the wreath’s curves, insert the branches in the wreath.
Homemade Skate Wreath
Repurpose an out of commission pair of skates as a wreath for your front door. Just fill the boots with sprigs of greenery and branches and hang up the skates.
Nut Wreath
Create a gorgeous holiday wreath with your favorite seasonal snack. Stock up on mixed nuts from the bulk bin and glue them to a wreath form. Add texture by cracking some nuts before adding to the Christmas wreath.
Winter Mesh Wreath
This handmade holiday wreath can be made in under an hour. Create your own DIY mesh wreath using a wide ribbon and a wire wreath form. We used ornaments and bottle brush trees to complete our wreath but try adding faux greenery or berries to customize your decor.
Natural Christmas Wreath
A collection of nature's seasonal bounty—pinecones, seeds, shells, sticks, berries, and nuts—provides the materials for this textured wreath. To make, purchase a foam wreath form and hot-glue miscellaneous items around the wreath, varying placement and color for visual interest.
Editor's Tip: Assemble the pinecone Christmas wreath first with the flattest elements (like moss), ending with three-dimensional statement pieces (like pods). Hang the wreath a few times during assembly and step back to decide which piece to fill in next.
Homemade Forest Wreath
Turn a mossy wreath into a woodland tableaux. Choose twigs with interesting lines and forked details. Beginning at the top, place the thickest twigs in a nice pattern so they follow the curve of the wreath. Secure with florists U pins. Fill in with smaller twigs tucked or pinned in place. Wire a few birds to the wreath. Tie a piece of ribbon to use as a hanger around the top of the wreath, and attach a bow with a wire.
Fruit-Harvest Wreath
A pretty collection of greens and bright colors puts the focus on pretty fruits. To create, purchase a wire wreath form. Use florists wire to attach real or faux apples to the wreath, inserting the wire end into the bottom of the apple and wrapping around the wreath. Add an inner layer of limes using the same method, and an outer layer of pinecones, too. Insert greenery as needed to fill in gaps and to add fullness to the pinecone Christmas wreath.
Christmas Wreath Greetings
Make a literal statement with your wreath this year by hanging an oversize wooden cutout greeting on the front of your wreath. Use a clean color like white to pop against stunning silver accents.
Color Pop Pinecone Wreath
Give your Christmas wreath a retro vibe with a few brightly colored elements. Purchase a fir wreath and spray-paint it lightly and evenly with white paint. Add bright colored accents—a few pinecones spray-painted in bright hues and miniature holiday ornaments—and hang with a ribbon.
Oh, Deer! Christmas Wreath
What’s better than an evergreen Christmas wreath? An evergreen wreath around a deer’s head. Antlers and taxidermy are having a moment and there’s no time like Christmas time to capitalize on the trend.
Dried Citrus Wreath
Slices of dried citrus shine in this pretty DIY holiday wreath. We'll show you how to make dried glittered fruits (it's easier than you think!). Make a big batch and use them in crafts, potpourri, and DIY decor. Finish your cheery wreath with a classic yellow bow.
Paper Flower Christmas Wreath
Simple paper flowers are a fun way to dress up a basic evergreen wreath. Make flowers in various shapes and sizes and attach with wire. The flowers on this Christmas wreath were made from brown kraft paper and dusted with glitter for a touch of sparkle.
Fragrant Laurel Christmas Wreath
A classic wreath form, the laurel, gets a fragrant twist with fresh rosemary. Hot-glue the inner and outer rings of a 14-inch wooden quilting hoop together; let dry. Cut an 8-inch section from the top of the glued-together hoop. Use florists wire to attach rosemary bunches to the sides of the hoop and sprigs to the front. Glue a bow to the bottom center of the wreath; dust with faux snow if desired.