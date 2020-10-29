Step 2

Once you’ve gathered your mini boxes (be sure there are enough to cover your wreath form), get to work wrapping them. (Here’s a quick refresher on how to wrap a gift, if you need one.) This is a great way to use up those leftover scraps of wrapping paper you invariably wind up with after wrapping your Christmas gifts. If you don’t have any paper left over or you’d prefer to buy a coordinating set, these wrapping paper sheets from Rifle Paper Co. are my go-to. The packages are small enough to use scrapbook paper sheets, if you prefer.

Since no one will be opening these gifts, skip the pesky roll of tape and hot glue all the edges down so you can get the whole batch wrapped quickly. When you’ve wrapped all the miniature boxes, it’s time to accessorize the packages. Tie each present with a piece of gold cording ($6, Amazon).