How to Make a Festive Wrapped Gift Wreath for Christmas
When decorating is as easy as wrapping a gift, there’s no reason not to deck the halls!
Made of approximately 50 small party favor boxes you can buy at crafts and party stores, this festive holiday wreath doesn’t require any special crafting skills. Using leftover wrapping paper and coordinating scrapbook paper, simply wrap each tiny box and add embellishments to create a mountain of delicate gifts. Then, layer the boxes onto a felt-wrapped wire wreath frame to create a stunning holiday wreath for your front door.
We’ll walk you through finding and wrapping the packages, and share a few time-saving tips (like hot-gluing the packages instead of dealing with tape) so you can get this holiday display on the front door in record time.
