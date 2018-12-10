You Can Make This Adorable Snowman Wreath in 4 Easy Steps

This DIY Christmas wreath for your front door uses a clever play on the traditional snowman shape. And you won't believe how easy it is to make! We'll show you how to make a snowman wreath. Start with plain grapevine wreaths and add a few holiday embellishments. Add your own decorations, like a foam hat, to give your DIY snowman wreath personality, then hang it from a wreath hook or display it in your home.

How to Make a Snowman Wreath

Supplies Needed

Two grapevine wreaths

White spray paint

White ribbon

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

White embellishments

Buffalo check ribbon or bow

Black foam-core board

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow our simple instructions to make this simple snowman wreath for your front door. You can complete this handmade holiday wreath for under $20.

Step 1: Paint wreaths

We started this DIY Christmas wreath by creating the snowman form. Look for purchased grapevine wreaths that are available in two sizes (we used a medium and large wreath). The wreaths don't have to be the same brand or even the same color, since you'll give them a few coats of white spray paint. Cover your work area with cardboard or a tarp to protect your surface from the paint. Making sure to follow all directions on the can, spray-paint both grapevine wreaths white and let them dry fully before finishing your Christmas wreath. Focus on covering the front and sides with white, but don't worry about painting the back since it will be flat against the door once you hang it.

Step 2: Secure wreaths

When your wreaths are dry, use a sturdy ribbon and hot glue to secure them together. Place the smaller wreath above the larger wreath with the two wreaths touching. Wrap white ribbon tightly around the wreaths where they touch, then use hot glue to secure the ends of the ribbon so the wreaths are secure. If you want to add an extra level of security, add hot glue to the area where the wreath forms touch before you tie on the ribbon.

Step 3: Add embellishments

Using the hot-glue gun, add embellishments to your wreath. We used faux decorative white branches (complete with glitter and beads!) and cut each branch into small pieces for our embellishments. If your wreaths are tightly bound, you may be able to simply tuck your embellishments into the vines, but a few dots of hot glue will make sure the accessories don't come off. Once the wreath forms are decorated, add a bow to the white ribbon between the two wreaths. We made an easy classic bow from a buffalo check ribbon for a trendy touch.

Step 4: Add a hat and hang

We gave our snowman his own magic black hat by cutting the basic shape from the foam-core board. You can make the hat out of anything you have in your crafts closet (foam core, felt, or heavy paper), but we recommend using something light that won't add to the weight of the wreath. If you're making the snowman wreath for a front door or if you plan to hang it anywhere outside, we suggest using a material that won't fall apart in winter weather conditions.

If you want to make a snowman that's a little less traditional, you can skip the hat and add a colorful scarf or any other accessory you can think of! The kids will love thinking up different items of clothing for the snowman to wear. You can even change your snowman's look throughout the season by adding different scarves or other accessories.

