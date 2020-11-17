16 Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Wreaths to Make This Year
Centuries ago when Germans established the Christmas tree tradition, they often trimmed the branches to shape the tree. Not wanting to waste anything, they used the clippings to form wreaths to decorate their homes. Today’s farmhouse style Christmas wreaths still make use of the natural beauty of tree branches, leaves, grasses, spices, nuts, and fruit. Rustic bells and buffalo check ribbons round out the timeless style of these farmhouse Christmas wreaths.
Christmas Bell Wreath
Liven up a simple wreath by tucking Christmas bells into a wreath with a variety of greenery. Use white berries and pinecones to give it a woodsy feel. You can customize the look by selecting the greenery yourself and attaching it to a wreath frame, or opt for a premade wreath and simply add your own details.
Woven Christmas Wreath
For this handmade farmhouse wreath, you’ll need a metal box wire wreath frame ($7, Joann). Select a chunky yarn and weave the yarn through the frame from the outside and work your way to the inside. Wrap it around the inside frame and weave it back out. Continue to weave the yarn in and out around the frame until the whole frame is covered. Be sure to frequently squish the yarn down so the finished look is very thick.
Thin Farmhouse Christmas Wreath
Sometimes less is more. Create a delicate farmhouse wreath with eucalyptus wrapped around a metal wreath frame. Tuck in a few sprigs of rosemary and dried tallow berries. Add a few pinecones throughout and finish with a cluster of pinecones at the base of the wreath.
Plaid Farmhouse Wreath
Wrap a foam wreath form with bands of plaid fabrics. Vary the colors and fabric patterns as you desire. Dress it up with a bunch of frosted greenery and white berries. Complete the farmhouse Christmas look with a large bow. We opted for a solid color ribbon to balance the patterns on the wreath.
Red Berry Wreath
This simple red berry wreath is an easy DIY project. Start with a basic grapevine wreath. Secure artificial red berries with hot glue. Add a bow and you’re done. We went with a striped ribbon, but you could also use a black and white buffalo check ribbon for a rustic Christmas look.
Lamb’s Ear Farmhouse Wreath
Trim artificial stems of lamb’s ear and weave them through a metal wreath frame until you have a full wreath shape. Secure with florists wire. You could also add other greenery, such as eucalyptus or ivy. Customize the wreath with a ribbon bow. We chose black and white plaid ($4, Hobby Lobby) for a farmhouse look.
White Berry Wreath
This simple and sweet farmhouse wreath will look great donning your doorstep all winter long. Tuck sprigs of white berries into a grapevine wreath and secure with florists wire. Add a velvet ribbon bow to the base of the wreath.
Farmhouse Wreath Bells
Dress up any basic wreath with farmhouse charm. Here we adorned a simple wreath with ropes holding textured bells, and hung it on the door with a velvet ribbon. We chalked the door with a decorative Christmas message, but you could create the same look by hanging a tall chalkboard on the door with the wreath.
Cookie Cutter Christmas Wreath
Kids will get a kick out of creating this whimsical Christmas wreath. Give old cookie cutters ($10, Target) new life as you set them around an embroidery hoop to create the design. Once you have the shapes laid out in the desired pattern use hot glue to secure them together. Once the glue is dry, finish the wreath with a large bow.
Wooden Christmas Wreath
Cover a foam wreath frame with wood slices. Use a variety of greenery, berries, and nuts to create a swage for the top of the wreath. For added rustic charm, secure the wreath to a vintage bread board.
Snowflake Wreath
Create a cross-stitch style snowflake inside a vintage wooden grain sifter for a charming farmhouse Christmas display. To make the snowflake stand out, we recommend using the thickest string you can fit through the sifter. If a thick thread won’t work, go over the same area a couple of times to make the lines of the snowflakes denser.
Sleigh Bell Wreath
A red berry wreath pops against a white shed (or farmhouse). To create this look, add generous bunches of red berries and large leaves to a grapevine wreath. Hang a collection of golden bells on a rope to the wreath.
Prairie Wreath
Create the windswept look of prairie grass dancing in the breeze. Start with a grapevine wreath and weave in a variety of greenery in an asymmetric clockwise pattern. Place the longest pieces around the wreath first and then tuck in smaller sprigs of leaves and berries or nuts.
Farm Fresh Wreath
Wintery greens are abundant in this verdant Christmas wreath. Create the base of the wreath with cypress springs and eucalyptus. Place four or five dried protea flowers on the wreath for a big impact. Fill out the rest of the wreath small berries as desired.
Modern Farmhouse Poinsettia Wreath
Modern minimalist style meets farmhouse charm in this easy Christmas wreath. Group large and small gold wreath frames. Attach a swath of greenery to the bottom of the large frame. Let that greenery cradle a group of pale poinsettias. Secure two small sprigs of greenery to the smallest frame. The look is light and fresh.
Orange Slices Wreath
Adorn a basic green wreath with slices of dried oranges. To create the slices, cut oranges into 1/8-inch-thick slices. Bake slices for three hours at 150° F for three hours, turning over after 90 minutes. String two or three orange slices together with twine and secure several groups of oranges slices to the wreath. Use a white buffalo check ribbon to hang the rustic wreath.