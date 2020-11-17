16 Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Wreaths to Make This Year

For this handmade farmhouse wreath, you’ll need a metal box wire wreath frame ($7, Joann). Select a chunky yarn and weave the yarn through the frame from the outside and work your way to the inside. Wrap it around the inside frame and weave it back out. Continue to weave the yarn in and out around the frame until the whole frame is covered. Be sure to frequently squish the yarn down so the finished look is very thick.