How to Make a Fragrant Dried Citrus Wreath

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Turn dried oranges and lemons into a gorgeous DIY wreath that's perfect for any season. We'll show you how to dry and candy your own fruit—it's easy!

Fresh fruit was often used to adorn Christmas wreaths and garlands in the early 20th century but has since been replaced by more long-lasting ornaments made of fabric, glass, and plastic. But we're all about bringing back the practice of using fruit in holiday wreaths. In fact, we're taking it to the extreme with this wreath made entirely of fruit! Using a foam wreath base, you can make your own version of this pretty Christmas decor project in a few days (drying fruit takes time). Just make this one an indoor decoration. Pests and animals may be attracted to the fruity scent and could damage the wreath if hung outside.

Image zoom Adam Albright

How to Make a Christmas Dried Citrus Wreath

Supplies Needed

18-inch round florists foam wreath

14 large citrus fruits (we used grapefruits, oranges, and Cara Cara oranges)

8 small citrus fruits (we used lemons and limes)

Fine glitter

Straight pins

Thick satin ribbon

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own dried orange wreath. Customize your pretty Christmas wreath with your favorite fruits.

Step 1: Slice Citrus Fruit

Use a serrated knife to cut your small fruits into 1/8-inch-thick slices; cut larger fruit into 1/4-inch-thick slices. If you're using an oven to dry your fruit, heat to 150° F and place citrus slices on an open rack. Bake slices for three hours, turning over after 90 minutes. (Edges should not be brown.) If using a dehydrator, divide the citrus slices into batches of 15 or whatever your dehydrator capacity will accommodate. Place each batch in the dehydrator for 5 to 6 hours.

Step 2: Sprinkle Fruit with "Sugar"

When fruit is dry but slightly moist, remove from the oven or dehydrator and place it on a wire rack to dry for three hours. Allow for more time if your home is humid. To give the fruit a “sugared” look, sprinkle the slices with finely-ground glitter ($4, Michaels). Fruit will be slightly tacky after dehydrating/baking, so the glitter will stick without additional adhesive.

Step 3: Build the Wreath