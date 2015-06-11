How to Make a Fragrant Dried Citrus Wreath
Turn dried oranges and lemons into a gorgeous DIY wreath that's perfect for any season. We'll show you how to dry and candy your own fruit—it's easy!
Fresh fruit was often used to adorn Christmas wreaths and garlands in the early 20th century but has since been replaced by more long-lasting ornaments made of fabric, glass, and plastic. But we're all about bringing back the practice of using fruit in holiday wreaths. In fact, we're taking it to the extreme with this wreath made entirely of fruit! Using a foam wreath base, you can make your own version of this pretty Christmas decor project in a few days (drying fruit takes time). Just make this one an indoor decoration. Pests and animals may be attracted to the fruity scent and could damage the wreath if hung outside.
How to Make a Christmas Dried Citrus Wreath
Supplies Needed
- 18-inch round florists foam wreath
- 14 large citrus fruits (we used grapefruits, oranges, and Cara Cara oranges)
- 8 small citrus fruits (we used lemons and limes)
- Fine glitter
- Straight pins
- Thick satin ribbon
- Scissors
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own dried orange wreath. Customize your pretty Christmas wreath with your favorite fruits.
Step 1: Slice Citrus Fruit
Use a serrated knife to cut your small fruits into 1/8-inch-thick slices; cut larger fruit into 1/4-inch-thick slices. If you're using an oven to dry your fruit, heat to 150° F and place citrus slices on an open rack. Bake slices for three hours, turning over after 90 minutes. (Edges should not be brown.) If using a dehydrator, divide the citrus slices into batches of 15 or whatever your dehydrator capacity will accommodate. Place each batch in the dehydrator for 5 to 6 hours.
Step 2: Sprinkle Fruit with "Sugar"
When fruit is dry but slightly moist, remove from the oven or dehydrator and place it on a wire rack to dry for three hours. Allow for more time if your home is humid. To give the fruit a “sugared” look, sprinkle the slices with finely-ground glitter ($4, Michaels). Fruit will be slightly tacky after dehydrating/baking, so the glitter will stick without additional adhesive.
Step 3: Build the Wreath
Use straight pins to attach the fruit slices to the foam wreath form ($7, Joann), overlapping the pieces to cover the entire foam wreath. Tie a length of thick ribbon into a bow and attach it to the finished wreath with straight pins. If you have extra fruit slices or citrus rinds, turn them into a simmering potpourri to make your home smell amazing!
Comments