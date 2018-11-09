This DIY Red Berry Wreath Is the Easiest Holiday Craft
Make your own red berry wreath in minutes using a basic grapevine form and inexpensive crafts store supplies. The outdoor winter decoration looks stylish all season long and can be reused year after year!
Put on your Christmas music and gather your crafts supplies. It's holiday wreath-making time! And this red berry rendition doesn't require expert DIY skills. With a little cutting and pasting, you can outfit a basic grapevine wreath with a pretty seasonal bow and red artificial berries. Really, that’s it! See how we did it below, and get inspired to make your own DIY red berry wreath. After you master this holiday craft, who knows what you can do!
Comments