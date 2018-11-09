This DIY Red Berry Wreath Is the Easiest Holiday Craft

Make your own red berry wreath in minutes using a basic grapevine form and inexpensive crafts store supplies. The outdoor winter decoration looks stylish all season long and can be reused year after year!

By Hannah Bruneman
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Put on your Christmas music and gather your crafts supplies. It's holiday wreath-making time! And this red berry rendition doesn't require expert DIY skills. With a little cutting and pasting, you can outfit a basic grapevine wreath with a pretty seasonal bow and red artificial berries. Really, that’s it! See how we did it below, and get inspired to make your own DIY red berry wreath. After you master this holiday craft, who knows what you can do!

Related: 5 Easy Ways to Update a Basic Evergreen Wreath

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 30 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Gluing
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Attach Bow

Using floral wire, attach the bow to the grapevine wreath. Feel free to make your own bow, or use one from your local crafts store. Wrap the wire around several times to make the bow sturdy enough to hold up during winter weather. Snip and tie off the wire on the back side of the grapevine wreath to keep it hidden. You can also trim the bow tails if they look too long for your wreath.

Advertisement
Step 2

Insert Berry Stems

Begin filling in the wreath with stems of faux red berries or pip berries. Dab a small amount of hot glue onto the end of each stem and carefully slide into the grapevine wreath. Attach the berries with the stems pointing toward the bow on each side. We added more berries to one side for an asymmetrical look, but you could also cover the entire winter wreath in red berries.

Step 3

Fill in Gaps

You may notice small gaps in your red berry wreath not quite large enough to fit an entire stem of berries. Instead, use heavy-duty scissors to snip the berries into smaller, more manageable pieces and hot-glue into place. You can use these to make your red berry wreath more full and festive.

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com